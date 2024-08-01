Celebrity

Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset For A 2nd Time

If It’s Up, Then It’s Stuck! Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset Once Again Amid Ongoing Pregnancy Rumors

Published on August 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Could this really be the end of Cardi B and Offset’s marriage?

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

As rumors continue to mount that the couple are expecting their third child together, Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset.

According to reports from Page Six, a rep for the rapper revealed that she filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Wednesday, July 31. The outlet went on to say that Cardi is seeking primary custody of their children.

Related Stories

A source close to the situation told Page Six that the latest round of Offset cheating rumors were not what made Cardi file for divorce a second time.

“They’ve grown apart,” the source claims.” That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”

They continued, “It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable.”

The couple has been plagued with infidelity and cheating rumors since the beginning of their relationship. Earlier this week, the Migos rapper denied the latest round of cheating rumors, which came after he was spotted with a woman he supposedly dated in the past.

The estranged couple, who have been married since 2017, share a daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2. There has been speculation for months now that Cardi’s expecting a third child, but the rapper has yet to confirm if she’s pregnant.

News of Cardi filing for divorce comes just as she was spotted out in New York City with what seems to be a pretty undeniable baby bump.

In photos obtained by TMZ,  a bunch of Cardi’s crew members were trying to hide the star behind umbrellas as she stepped out on 34th and Broadway. While she’s wearing baggy clothes, for the most part, one photo in particular shows a belly peeking through her long coat.

This public appearance happened the same day she filed for divorce, so it seems like, pregnancy or not, Cardi B and Offset are really headed for divorce this time.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cardi B Cardi B Divorcing Offset Newsletter Offset

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Ming Lee Issues A Second Apology To ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star Jackie Christie, Urges Chantel To Take ‘Accountability’ For Family Fisticuffs

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close