If It’s Up, Then It’s Stuck! Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset Once Again Amid Ongoing Pregnancy Rumors

Could this really be the end of Cardi B and Offset’s marriage?

As rumors continue to mount that the couple are expecting their third child together, Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset.

According to reports from Page Six, a rep for the rapper revealed that she filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Wednesday, July 31. The outlet went on to say that Cardi is seeking primary custody of their children.

A source close to the situation told Page Six that the latest round of Offset cheating rumors were not what made Cardi file for divorce a second time.

“They’ve grown apart,” the source claims.” That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.” They continued, “It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable.”

The couple has been plagued with infidelity and cheating rumors since the beginning of their relationship. Earlier this week, the Migos rapper denied the latest round of cheating rumors, which came after he was spotted with a woman he supposedly dated in the past.

The estranged couple, who have been married since 2017, share a daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2. There has been speculation for months now that Cardi’s expecting a third child, but the rapper has yet to confirm if she’s pregnant.

News of Cardi filing for divorce comes just as she was spotted out in New York City with what seems to be a pretty undeniable baby bump.

In photos obtained by TMZ, a bunch of Cardi’s crew members were trying to hide the star behind umbrellas as she stepped out on 34th and Broadway. While she’s wearing baggy clothes, for the most part, one photo in particular shows a belly peeking through her long coat.

This public appearance happened the same day she filed for divorce, so it seems like, pregnancy or not, Cardi B and Offset are really headed for divorce this time.