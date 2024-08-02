Civil Rights & Social Justice

Sonya Massey's Mother's 911 Call Revealed

Sonya Massey’s Mother Urged Police ‘Not To Hurt Her Daughter’ In 911 Call The Day Before Sean Grayson Fatally Shot Her

Published on August 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This is just so very sad.

Sonya Massey

Source: Source: Wikipedia / Wikipedia / Source: Wikipedia / Wikipedia

Police body camera footage shows that on the fateful night of July 6, when two Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies showed up at Sonya Massey’s door, the first thing Massey said to the officers was, “Don’t hurt me.” The deputies responded by assuring Massey that they would not hurt her and implied it was erroneous that she would assume otherwise since she was the one who called them. Not half an hour later, Massey was shot dead by now-former Deputy Sean Grayson, who is now facing multiple charges including three counts of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Massey isn’t the only one who appeared to be having premonitions about brutal police officers harming or fatally killing a Black person who called them for help. In fact, the day before Massey was shot, her mother, Donna Massey, called 911 to report her daughter experiencing a “mental breakdown.” During that call, Donna also immediately requested that whoever was sent to her daughter’s home not do her any harm, according to newly released 911 recordings.

“I don’t want you guys to hurt her, please,” Donna told 911 dispatch around 9 a.m. on July 5, according to the Washington Post.

The 911 operator responded to Donna the same way Grayson and his partner responded to Massey when she expressed her concerns that she might become a police brutality victim shortly before she became a police brutality victim they dismissed her her concerns and insisted there was no logical reason to fear the cops might do harm.

From the Post:

“I don’t want you guys to hurt her, please,” Donna Massey said around 9 a.m. on July 5.

When the dispatcher told her help was on the way to her daughter’s Springfield, Ill., home, she replied: “Thank you, and please don’t send no combative policemen that are prejudiced — please.”

“They just do their job, okay?” the dispatcher responded.

“They’re scary. I’m scared of the police,” Donna Massey said.

He replied, “There’s nothing to be fearful of, ma’am.”
Roughly 16 hours later, the cops came to “do their job” and Massey was shot and killed as a result.
Since news broke of Massey’s senseless killing, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has been falling all over itself to admit it failed Massey and beg for her family’s forgiveness. The department has been on a weeks-long mea culpa campaign, which might have something to do with the fact that Grayson had been employed by six different police agencies since 2020, was discharged from the U.S. Army for “serious misconduct” and was asked by his supervisor, “How are you still employed by us?”
Sonya Massey,

Source: Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department / Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department

Now, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office—and by extension, all police agencies across America—should be tasked with reckoning with the fact that Massey saw her death coming.
Her mother saw it coming.
Black America is constantly being gaslighted by “back the blue” boot-lickers who love telling us that if we comply, we’ll be fine. Every day, Black people are told that our innate fear of police officers is ridiculous and they can’t conceive of the possibility that Black people might run from the cops, not because they’re guilty, but because they’re afraid of being killed. 
They keep telling us our fear is unfounded, and cops keep proving to us that the opposite is true.

 

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close