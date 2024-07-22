Politics

Sonya Massey Body Camera Video Released

Sonya Massey: Body Camera Footage Of Egregious Execution Released, President Biden Reacts

Published on July 22, 2024

Police officer Kyle Wren wears a body worn camera outside of the Ingleside police station in San Francisco, Calif. on Sept. 1, 2016. Wren was one of the first officers from the Bayview station to field test the cameras before they were issued department-w

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

Sonya Massey was shot dead by a Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy on July 6 after calling 911 for help with a potential prowler. BOSSIP recently reported on the incident, and today, we have a new and disturbing development.

According to WAND-TV, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney released the body camera footage from that fateful night, and we now understand why Deputy Sean Grayson was charged with first-degree murder. Sonya Massey did not have to die. She did nothing whatsoever to put these officer’s lives at risk. Sean Grayson should spend the rest of his days behind bars in the most cop-hating prison in America.

Warning: This video is very disturbing. 

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family and spoke at a news conference following Massey’s funeral on Friday.

“We promised Sonya Massey’s family that we would fight for them to get full justice,” said Crump. “Whole justice. Not partial justice, not half justice, not 3/5 justice. The whole justice. We want the same justice that would happen had that been a white mother of two teenagers who called the police.”

In the wake of the release of this sickening video, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to react, offer condolences, and speak to the need for serious police reform in this country.

We will be following this case very closely and will have more details as they become available.

