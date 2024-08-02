'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' Judges RUvealed
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ Judges RUvealed As Jasmine Tookes, TS Madison & More In Official Trailer
Hey, kitty girls!
The celebs who’ll be judging the uniqueness, nerve, and talent of global Glamazons in the first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars have been RUvealed.
On Thursday, Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, along with the sickening lineup of guest judges for the season who will join host RuPaul Charles, resident judge Michelle Visage, and director/choreographer Jamal Sims on the panel each week.
As previously reported, it premieres exclusively on the service on Friday, August 16 with two all-new episodes. This season’s guest judges will include Jasmine Tookes, Adriana Lima, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Carson Kressley, Danna Paola, Dianne Brill, Graham Norton, Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, Matt Rogers and Ross Mathews.
A press release reports that the series will also be available on Paramount+ in Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Tuesday, September 20, and in France the following day, with Japan to follow later this year.
In the trailer, we see the hand-selected Queens representing their nations with their respective talents. We also see Jasmine Tookes gushing over the “incredible” Queens, Adriana Lima looking stunned and Graham Norton giving the gals their props as they compete to earn their place in the International Pavillion Drag Race Hall of Fame.
In RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All-Stars, 12 fan favorites from around the world will each represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
The queens competing on the once in a lifetime global drag competition include Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS), Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Eva Le Queen (“Drag Race Philippines”), Gala Varo (Drag Race México), Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Kween Kong (Drag Race Down Under), Miranda Lebrão (Drag Race Brasil), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race), Soa de Muse (“Drag Race France”), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany), and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sverige).
