‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ Cast RuVealed; Alyssa Edwards, Kitty Scott Claus & Kween Kong Queenly Competing For $200K Prize

The Olympics of Drag is BACK, and amazing Queens from across the globe are competing in the first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

Paramount+ today RU-vealed the legendary cast for the first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars which begins streaming exclusively on the service on Friday, August 16 with two all-new episodes. The series will also be available on Paramount+ in Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Tuesday, September 20, and in France the following day, with Japan to follow later this year.

A press release reports that TWELVE fan favorites from around the world will each represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Returning as judges will be RuPaul’s Drag Race host RuPaul Charles leading the panel of judges, alongside his good “squirrel friend” Michelle Visage as well as choreographer Jamal Sims. The guests will be joined by rotating stars from across the international franchise.

“The world is not ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars,” said eight-time Emmy® Award-winning Host and Executive Producer, RuPaul. “Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level. Plus, the international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent will, pardon my French, blow your f***ing minds.”

That’s not all, however, in celebration of the new global version of the iconic All Stars franchise, MTV, home of the flagship series, and World of Wonder have partnered with All Out – an international organization that fights for LGBTQ+ rights around the world – making a $100,000 donation to start the new fund. To find out more and make a donation, look for the “Drag Saves the World” QR code at the end of every episode.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS on the ‘Drag Saves the World’ fund,” said Matt Beard, Executive Director of All Out. “This partnership is not only a celebration of drag culture; it’s also a powerful statement of love, solidarity and support for LGBTQ+ people around the world who are facing violence and bigotry. The funds raised will directly transform and protect lives, supporting safe houses, evacuation, emergency support and more to those bravely defending human rights in the most challenging environments. Together, we can ensure that everyone, regardless of who they are or who they love, can live with dignity, safety, and pride.”

The 12 queens competing in the once-in-a-lifetime global drag competition RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars include:

Alyssa Edwards (United States)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5; RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 2

Alyssa Edwards is a legendary drag queen from Texas with 23 years of experience. Alyssa is famous for her candid chat, tongue-pops, quirky personality and a bold, grand and over-the-top drag aesthetic embodying the Texas spirit. Owner of Beyond Belief Dance Company showcased in the series Dancing Queen, Alyssa’s aim is on the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

Athena Likis (Belgium)

Drag Race Belgique Season 1

Athena Likis is a Belgian drag queen and finalist from Drag Race Belgique Season 1. Performing for five years, her aesthetic is conceptual and edgy, drawing inspiration from fashion, sci-fi and mythology. Athena is vocal about sharing her story of overcoming a strict Christian upbringing and is ready to compete on the global stage, showcasing her improved skills and confidence.

Eva Le Queen (Philippines)

Drag Race Philippines Season 1

Eva Le Queen hails from Manila, Philippines. Having recently finished in the top three of her season, Eva is known for her elegance and poise, blending Filipino culture with her unique drag style. She is excited to represent her country and hopes to continue inspiring others through her drag.

Gala Varo (Mexico)

Drag Race Mexico Season 1

Gala Varo from Morelia, Mexico, has over 15 years of performing experience, most recently finishing in the top four during her season. Originally a model, acrobat and dancer, Gala later became a full-time drag performer. Inspired by artists like Salvador Dali, she is ready to represent Latin America on the global stage.

Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3

Kitty Scott-Claus, a fun-loving queen from London known for her humor and camp style, was the runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3. Kitty’s background in musical theater and pantomime adds to her entertaining performances, and she is excited to compete on a global stage, bringing her vibrant personality and improved fashion sense.

Kween Kong (Australia)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2

Kween Kong from Adelaide, Australia, is known for her powerhouse performances and Tongan-Samoan heritage. A finalist during her season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Kween is also a professional dancer and choreographer. Leader of the Haus of Kong, she is passionate about activism and aims to use that passion to win the crown.

Miranda Lebrão (Brazil)

Drag Race Brazil Season 1

Miranda Lebrão is an actress and visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing in the top 4 during her season. With a background in acting and naval engineering, Miranda brings drama and transformism to her drag and is eager to showcase her talents to a global audience.

Nehellenia (Italy)

Drag Race Italia Season 2

Nehellenia from Rome, Italy, was the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on her season of Drag Race Italia. With 11 years of drag experience, Nehellenia is known for her emotional yet strong personality. Having grown significantly since last seen, she is ready to compete on the global stage, bringing her mature and refined drag to the competition.

Pythia (Canada)

Drag Race Canada Season 2

Pythia is a queen who blends historical and mythical elements into her drag, creating a unique and captivating style. Known for her creativity and attention to detail, she brings a fresh perspective to the competition. Pythia aims to impress the global audience with her innovative approach to drag.

Soa de Muse (France)

Drag Race France Season 1

Soa de Muse, from Paris, France, finished in the top 3 on Drag Race France. Moving to Martinique at 15, Soa discovered a love for theater and returned to France at 20 to pursue performance. After finding drag through RuPaul’s Drag Race, Soa became a well-rounded artist in singing, dancing, comedy and cabaret. They have performed across France, including at iconic Parisian venues and co-founded the cabaret La Bouche. Soa’s drag is inspired by their Afro-Martinican culture, aiming to highlight the West Indian community. Identifying as non-binary, Soa seeks to represent universal diversity.

Tessa Testicle (Switzerland)

Drag Race Germany Season 1

Tessa Testicle, from Basel, Switzerland, is known for her stunt queen performances and legendary lip-syncs. Tessa’s drag name originated from a testicular torsion incident during her first performance in 2016. Bullied in school, she found acceptance in drag after discovering RuPaul’s Drag Race. A fashion design student, she created all her looks for Drag Race Germany and blends glamor with gender identity exploration, constantly surprising her audience.

Vanity Vain (Sweden)

Drag Race Sweden Season 1

Vanity Vain, from Linköping, Sweden, finished third on Drag Race Sweden. Based in Stockholm, Vanity has been doing drag for eight years and describes her aesthetic as “very rock and roll, 80s, sex on legs.” Drag saved her mental health, giving her confidence and Drag Race Sweden enabled her to pursue drag full time. Vanity loves performing and singing but dreads comedy challenges. Known for her excellent makeup skills, she is ready for the competition with sharpened claws and polished shoes.

For more information on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS and up-to-date news, go here. Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race can catch Season 16 when it begins streaming July 24th, exclusively on Paramount+.

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: GLOBAL ALL STARS is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steve Kelly, Andrés Barragán, and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer, with Margaret Goodman as Executive in Charge.