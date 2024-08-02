News

Kim Porter’s Friend Eboni Elektra Shuts Down Diddy Abuse Memoir Claims–‘THERE IS NO BOOK!’

Published on August 2, 2024

Eboni Elektra, a close friend of the late Kim Porter, has dismissed rumors that the late model wrote a memoir about her alleged abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In an Instagram post published on July 31, Elektra refuted claims that Porter, who died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia, authored such a memoir, despite recent news articles suggesting otherwise.

I’m gonna say this as loud as I can.. KIM PORTER NEVER DRAFTED NOR WROTE A BOOK, MEMOIR, or MANUSCRIPT…Quick lesson: ALLEGEDLY means When something is SAID TO BE TRUE but has not been PROVED.”

Elektra shut down the claims, telling her social media followers that “Kim would never do such a thing and that’s the honest to God Truth.”

She added;

 “THERE IS NO BOOK! There never was. Several people continue to speak about and spread blatant lies regarding this “mystery manuscript” as if it were true. People…… IT’S NOT.”

Diddy’s Facing Numerous Allegations

Porter’s relationship with Diddy has gained renewed attention following recent sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against him. Social media users have speculated whether Porter experienced similar issues while dating the founder of Bad Boy Records. Rumors began to swirl in March 2024, after the Department of Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in LA and Miami amid allegations of sex trafficking. The incident came shortly before CNN released disturbing surveillance footage from 2016 showing Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. It supported the R&B singer’s claims in her now-settled federal lawsuit, where she accused the rapper-turned-entrepreneur of assault and rape.

Porter had three children with Diddy: twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, and son Christian Combs, 26. She also had a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure.

