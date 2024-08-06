Sonya Massey: Sheriff’s Office Determines Sean Grayson Violated 6 Department Policies In Shooting

Sonya Massey had her life stolen from her by a sheriff’s deputy who was trigger-happy at best and something much more heinous at worst. She should be alive right now, but instead, her family, friends, and complete strangers who never met her a day in their lives are mourning, grieving, and fighting for her justice.

Former Deputy Sean Grayson is the man responsible for stealing Massey’s life when all she needed from him is his help and understanding.

As a consequence, Grayson has been charged with first-degree murder. News Channel 20 was able to obtain a copy of Grayson’s disciplinary report, and the findings are infuriating.

Following a review of the body camera footage from the scene of the fatal shooting, the sheriff’s office determined that Grayson violated SIX department policies in the process of killing Sonya Massey.

This includes use of force for using his gun, standard of conduct for his language before and after the shooting and not providing medical aid, and insubordination for refusing to answer any question during his internal affairs review, even after being ordered by Lt. Wes Wooden.

Grayson’s partner, the one who attempted to render aid to Massey but was dissuaded from doing so, is back at work but has not been cleared to return to patrol. He was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing because although he drew his service pistol, did not fire any shots.

“You know, he did nothing wrong here, so egregious that he should not be a police officer anymore,” Sheriff Jack Campbell said about the unnamed deputy. “We need to work with him, we need to make sure that mentally is safe for him to work.”

NewsOne reported that Grayson also said he “feared for his life” when Massey said, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

“I interpreted this to mean she was going to kill me,” Grayson wrote. He also claimed that when he drew his weapon, Massey hid behind a counter and Grayson feared she was trying to grab a weapon.

When asked about his mental health, Sheriff Campbell described him as “devastated.”

Sean Grayson deserves jail then hell. We can only pray that he is condemned to both.