Sonya Massey: Illinois Deputy Charged With First-Degree Murder Of Black Woman After Argument Over Pot Of Water

This damn story ran us HOT and we’re pretty sure it’s gonna do you the same.

One of the arguments for defunding the police is that they are asked to do a lot things that they aren’t qualified to do. Some of the money being spent on firearms, armored vehicles, and tactical doo-dads could be spent on hiring mental health professionals who can answer calls and help people who are in crisis. A gun, a badge, and a maliciously short temper has never helped a single person.

Sonya Massey was 36-years-old when she was gunned down on July 6 by Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson in central Illinois. According to NBCNews, She called 911 for help because she believed that a prowler was casing her property. Sure enough, when Grayson and his partner arrived at her home, they found her car and noticed that it appeared to have been burglarized.

Here’s where things went left.

A police summary of the incident states that Grayson and another deputy entered Massey’s home where she was “distraught and not thinking clearly”. Grayson motioned toward a pot of boiling water and Massey removed it and set it in the sink. The report states that Massey told the deputies, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus” twice to which Grayson replied:

“I swear to God. I will shoot you right in your f—— face,” according to the summary.

In fear, Massey threw her hands in the air and apologized to the officers before she threw the water onto a chair next to her. Upon throwing the water, Grayson fired three shots, one of them hit Massey in the face.

B-b-b-b-but wait! It gets worse!

After shooting Massey, Grayson refused to render aid and stopped the other deputy from retrieving a medical kit to help her. Grayson has been fired from the department and indicted on charges of first degree murder. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said that Grayson “did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards.”