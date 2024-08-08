Hillman Legacy: An ‘A Different World’ Sequel Is In The Works At Netflix Centered Around Dwayne And Whitley’s Daughter

A Different World fans, get ready for some exciting news! According to Deadline, Felicia Pride, writer and executive producer of Bel-Air, is gearing up to executive produce a sequel to the beloved ’80s HBCU series for Netflix.

The report noted that this new show will follow the life of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert’s daughter as she navigates her time at the beloved Hillman College. While official casting has yet to start, discussions with original cast members about their interest and availability have been promising.

From 1987 to 1993, fans of A Different World were delighted to watch the romance between Dwayne and Whitley unfold and evolve throughout the series. At one point, the beloved fictional couple even tied the knot later in the show. Hopefully, Guy and Hardison will make an appearance for the forthcoming series.

In 2022, The Cast Of A Different World Reunited To Celebrate The 35th Anniversary Of The Hit Show

During an interview on Red Table Talk that year, Guy spoke about the profound impact she had working with her castmates, which include Lisa Bonet, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Sinbad, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, and Glynn Turman in addition to Hardison.

“I learned the hard way on other sets. I was like, ‘Oh, actors don’t like to get notes from other actors,’” Guy told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. “Because Kadeem and I talked about everything…But when I did that with other actors, there I learned the hard way on other sets. I was like, ‘Oh, actors don’t like to get notes from other actors.’ Kadeem and I talked about everything, right…but when I did that with other actors there was a brace, and I said ‘Oh, I didn’t know I wasn’t supposed to do that.’”

According to Deadline, alongside Pride, the half-hour comedy is being developed by executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood. Allen, Prince-Bythewood, and Bythewood all contributed to the original NBC hit series, a spinoff of The Cosby Show, which aired for six seasons.

Allen served as director and producer while Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood were writers, and Werner executive produced for The Carsey-Werner Company.

Will you be watching the A Different World sequel when it airs?