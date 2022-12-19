'A Different World' Cast Reunites For Special 'Red Table Talk'
‘Red Table Talk’ Exclusive: Kadeem Hardison Shares ‘A Different World’ Favorite Dwyane Wayne Scene That Might Surprise You
When Denise Huxtable left her parent’s Brooklyn townhouse for the dorms of Hillman College we were blessed with one of the greatest television shows of all time — A Different World.
Today is a special day. It’s a Red Table Talk event! A special reunion millions have been waiting for! After 35 years, the superstar cast of the groundbreaking series A Different World is reuniting for the first time at the Red Table, revealing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, hilarious and heartfelt memories and reliving their favorite episodes. Jada is joined by her co-stars Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders, Karen Malina White and the legend who launched her career: Debbie Allen. Plus, special surprise messages from an Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei and The Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle.
We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the all-new episode airing today. In the clip below, Kadeem Hardison discusses his favorite episode — which actually involved him getting roughed up a little bit by another actor! Check out the clip below:
We love that they had the footage on deck! Do you have a favorite episode of A Different World? There are so many great ones to choose from! Also, we love that the show was the place for new young Black talent.
A special episode of Red Table Talk with the cast of A Different World will stream today, Monday, December 19 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.
Will you be watching?
