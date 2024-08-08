Miseducation: Lauren Hill Releases Statement On Fugees Tour Cancellation, Claims ‘Clickbait Headlines’ Are To Blame

She’s “killing us softly” with this song…

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have quietly canceled their late summer and fall tour that was set to kick off Aug. 9 in Tampa, and Hill released a statement blaming the media’s “clickbait headlines” and “sensationalism” for low ticket sales, not her history of tardiness.

Fans of the legendary Hip-Hop star are peeved, as this is the third time she, Wyclef Jean, and Pras, have canceled all or some of their tour dates over the past three years.

According to Variety, on Aug. 6, ticket holders were sent a notice stating that they would receive a refund following the cancellation of most dates on Hill and Fugees’ Miseducation Anniversary Tour. The refund notices sent to fans did not provide a reason for the cancellations. Representatives for Hill and the tour promoter, Live Nation, initially didn’t release a statement, but on Wednesday, Lauryn spoke out.

Lauryn Hill Releases Statement Condemning “Clickbait Headlines”, Says Overseas Tour Dates Are Continuing As Scheduled

In a lengthy statement shared on her InstaStory, Lauryn Hill expressed her disappointment over the cancellation but noted that she, Pras, and Wyclef Jean will perform overseas.

“With difficulty, the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates,” wrote the hitmaker. “The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned,” wrote the hitmaker.

She continued, alleging that the tour’s low ticket sales were due to the media “sensationalizing” the rescheduling of her previous concerts after she suffered an undisclosed injury.

“Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows,” she wrote. “Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.”

She continued,

“Performing for my fans, is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am. “Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us. I love being able to bring these performances to you!”

She concluded noting that after the “unforeseen circumstances are resolved” she’ll perform in North America “in full force.”

Fans React To Lauryn Hill And The Fugees’ Tour Cancellation

After news of the scrapped tour began to circulate, fans took to X to express their frustration, many blaming Hill for the cancellation as she has gained notoriety over the years for being late to her shows.

One X user named Kaiser claimed that Hill should be “blacklisted from concert venues” for her track record of tardiness and allegedly canceling the Miseducation Anniversary Tour.

“Lauryn Hill should get blacklisted from concert venues for all the shit she’s gotten away with. Canceling the Fugees tour 3 days before it starts and being habitually 2-3 hours late to every show. Have some fucking dignity to your own consumers girl.”

Another netizen said that the news was “disheartening” as they were hoping to see Hill and Fugees in action after previous concert cancellations in 2023 and 2022. In November 2023, Hill and the Fugees were deep into their tour when Hill announced the postponement of all remaining dates for the year, with plans to resume touring in 2024.

The reunion tour, initially announced in 2021, faced delays and was ultimately canceled in January 2022 due to ongoing COVID-19 conditions. Despite these setbacks, the shows that did take place last year were generally well-received, with Variety highlighting the Hill/Fugees concert at L.A.’s Forum as one of 2023’s top performances.

The now-canceled Miseducation Anniversary Tour was set to make 18 stops across the country including shows in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, and Milwaukee. Despite the cancellation of the U.S. tour dates, tickets are still available for the European leg, which is slated to start in Manchester, England on October 12 and wrap up in Amsterdam on October 22. The European schedule also includes performances in London and Paris. It remains uncertain whether these overseas dates will proceed as planned or face similar cancellations.

Check out some of the reactions to the news below.