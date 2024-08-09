Black Business Month: Dr. Malcolm Adams Went From Extreme Poverty To Self-Made Mogul & Now He’s Trailblazing Opportunities For Others’ Success

As Dr. Malcolm Adams overcame homelessness and founded more than 10 businesses, he built an empire by helping thousands of others find financial success through tech.

Now, he is an award-winning serial entrepreneur, economist, 5-time published author, Top 100 Global Leader in Finance, Forbes Business Council member, tech founder, and agribusiness innovator on a mission to help underrepresented communities find life-changing success. He has already taken “1000+ individuals, families, and businesses from scarcity to financial abundance.”

The Purposeful Economist Dr. Malcolm Adams Uses His Mastery Of Investing & Tech To Create Opportunities For Marginalized Communities

Understanding firsthand how hardships and unjust systems trap people in cycles of poverty, it wasn’t enough for Adams to improve his own life. Once he mastered an understanding of money, the market, and investing, the dynamic thought leader known as the “Purposeful Economist” wrote a book of the same title to empower others with that knowledge. He dedicated his career to creating programs, opportunities, and business solutions for people who need them most.

Throughout his journey, Adams encountered the same setbacks as many other Black entrepreneurs, like discrimination and lack of funding.

“Navigating the complexities of funding challenges requires both grace and creativity. When traditional sources dry up, I explore alternative avenues, harnessing innovation and strategic partnerships to keep our projects moving forward,” Adams exclusively told BOSSIP.

Driven by the philosophy of “The better off we all are, the better off we all are,” the community-focused strategist leads by serving others. In the face of adversity, Adams didn’t get discouraged or quit. He got busy transforming problems into profitable possibilities.

“On days when it feels like the world isn’t cooperating, I remind myself of the bigger picture. Every morning, I rise with a renewed commitment to service, knowing that perseverance and a positive mindset can turn obstacles into opportunities,” the Atlanta-based businessman explained.

As the founder and CEO of Avid Solutions International, Adams partnered with IBM to find sustainable solutions and economic development for Black farmers. No problem, including the effects of climate change, food scarcity, or food deserts is too big for this dynamic thinker.

At Avid Solutions, he found ways to address the looming crises through research and development of new technology and the application of economically empowering business models. Adams also collaborates with government agencies like the USDA to bridge gaps between vital resources and underserved communities.

“Professionalism is key when dealing with intergovernmental inefficiencies. I address these challenges by maintaining clear communication, fostering collaboration, and persistently advocating for the necessary support and action from all levels of government,” he said.

Those collaborations enabled the kind of uplifting programs and initiatives that earned the endorsement of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock in July.

Through Adams’ Career Academy And Tech Apprenticeships, Dr. Malcolm Adams Forges New Pathways To Success On A Level Playing Field

Adams finds leading-edge, sustainable ways to feed the world, but Avid Solutions International grows more than food. The groundbreaking company also nurtures tech careers for people from all backgrounds through apprenticeships with institutions like IBM and Microsoft.

The philanthropist continued his economic and workforce development through his nonprofit, the Adams Career Academy, for technical training, certifications, and job placements. The tuition-free apprenticeship program removes traditional challenges to credentials in high-paying tech careers.

With a leveled playing field for reaching professional success, Adams says one of the few remaining hurdles is participants’ own follow-through.

“It’s disheartening when those we’re here to serve don’t engage, but I remain steadfast in my mission. I adapt our outreach strategies, seeking to understand their barriers and motivations, and find new ways to connect and inspire participation,” Adams stated.

Most recently, Avid Solutions International reached the milestone status of IBM Silver Partner. As a leader among fellow entrepreneurs, Adams’ latest book, Calling Fitzgerald, provides case studies and strategic insights to help strengthen small businesses, further develop the workforce, and revitalize the economy through Registered Apprenticeship programs.

It’s not easy being the boss or building an empire from the ground up. However, Adams doesn’t shy away from the difficult situations that come with the territory. This Purposeful Economist remains dedicated to his visionary ventures that make lasting changes in the world while making money.

“Challenges are inevitable, but my resolve is unshakeable. Whether it’s funding hurdles, bureaucratic roadblocks, or apathy from those we aim to help, I face each day with determination and a spirit of service, knowing that our work makes a difference,” the celebrated CEO concluded.