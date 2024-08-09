Politics

Donald Trump says he went down in helicopter with Willie Brown

Fact Check: Ex-San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown Says Trump Lied About Kamala Harris Slander And Helicopter Story

Published on August 9, 2024

SFSCHOOLS07_034_CG.JPG Former Mayor, Willie Brown, right, laughs it up with District Attorney, Kamala Harris at the reception before the rededication ceremony for Twenty-First Century Academy. Twenty-First Century Academy, one of the Dream Schools in

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

Donald Trump, among other things, is a liar. The only time he’s not lying is when he’s babbling nonsensically with non sequiturs after he’s asked a direct question. At this point, we’re convinced that even if someone asked him how old he is, he would still find a way to lie. It’s so bad that when asked at restaurants if he has any allergies, he should reply “the truth.”

According to LA Times, former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown is calling the orange man out on his lies. The nearly-assassinated Trump held an hour-long pillow soft press conference at Mar-a-Lago yesterday where he mentioned that he and Brown almost crashed in a helicopter and that Brown had slandered Vice President Kamala Harris during their personal conversations.

“We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together, and there was an emergency landing,” he said. “This was not a pleasant landing, and Willie, he was — he was a little concerned. So I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven’t seen him in years. But he told me terrible things about [Kamala Harris].”

Mayor Willie Brown in the Chronicle studio, in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

When asked about Trump’s tall tale, Brown told KRON4 the following:

“I’ve never done business with Donald Trump, let’s start with that,” Brown told KRON4. “And secondly, I don’t think I’d want to ride on the same helicopter with him. There’s too many people that have an agenda with reference to him, including the people who service helicopters!”

In regards to his alleged comments about VP Harris, Brown called Trump’s story “creative fiction.”

“He’s creative, real creative. That’s so far-fetched, it’s unbelievable,” Brown said. “I could not envision thinking of Kamala Harris in any negative way. She’s a good friend a long time ago, absolutely beautiful woman, smart as all hell, very successful, electorally speaking.”

Trump’s lies and the media’s inability or unwillingness to challenge, fact-check, or call out those lies set MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell off during last night’s program. He was so angry that he even called out his own network.

November 5 is approaching very fast. 88 more days until one of the most consequential elections in American history. Handle your business.

