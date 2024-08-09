Here’s How We Solidified Our Shaboozey Stan Status At Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City

When Lady Gaga said, “NO SLEEP, BUS, CLUB, ‘NOTHER CLUB, ‘NOTHER CLUB,” she may have been talking about a trip to Atlantic City.

BOSSIP was invited to spend a weekend as VIP at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, and boyyyyy did we have a time!

Vegas needs to move over because there’s a new sin city in town, with a beach. Situated on 20 beachfront acres along the Atlantic City boardwalk, the resort offers over 1,860 rooms, 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment, a luxurious spa, indoor and outdoor pools, cabanas, clubs, Topgolf, shops, restaurants, ocean views, and more—ensuring that any guest is bound to enjoy the Atlantic City experience at Ocean.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After a luxurious 2.5-hour ride from New York City, the first order of business was enjoying the comfort of a pool and oceanside cabana, where we enjoyed table-side service with a selection of cocktails, food, and sunshine at our leisure.

After a few hours of no work (because who dreams of labor?), sunlight, and perfect summer vibes, we headed back to our rooms to get ready for an exclusive wine tasting session at BOTTLED, located in the resort.

BOTTLED doesn’t just provide you with an ordinary wine tasting; they also offer tequila tastings, and depending on how much you have, a good time is guaranteed. Tastings were paired with charcuterie boards of delectable meats and cheeses, and some chocolate for that “something sweet” that some of us are always looking for (if you know, you know).

The night continued at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall with a comedy show headlined by TikTok favorite Matt Rife. The Ovation Hall has been home to many comedians and music legends like Diana Ross and Ice Cube. Another performer who will soon be hitting the stage is former Daily Show host Trevor Noah on August 23rd.

After the show, we headed off for a fine dining experience at Amada, a tapas restaurant that instantly transports you to Barcelona, Madrid, or any other city in Spain. We all know that sometimes resort food can be underwhelming, but this restaurant most definitely puts those allegations to shame.

After trying literally everything on the menu—like bacon-wrapped dates, octopus, lamb, steak, lobster, and more—the night did not end there. We closed out day one with a little oontz oontz and more at the resort’s HQ2 nightclub.

What better way to recover from a night out than brunch? Day two started with a healthy meal at another one of the resort’s restaurants, Villain & Saint. The meal provided the perfect fuel for our next stop at one of HQ2 Beach Club’s bungalows, where we listened to high-energy sounds by a DJ who got the crowd amped up for a performance by country music sensation Shaboozey.

Shaboozey, who’s on his way to becoming a household name with a number 1 song on the country music charts and features on two tracks from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, had the crowd pumped when he hit the stage. He performed songs from his album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, including “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” and, of course, closed his set with the number 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country chart, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which he encored three or four times.

After solidifying our status as Shaboozey stans (Shaboothangs? We don’t have a fanbase name just yet), we ended the night with a hearty dinner of pretty much every pasta you can name at Linguini by the Sea—and yes, you guessed it, the restaurant is located right in the resort.

Our two-day experience at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was nothing short of a fantastic time filled with fun, delicious food, and unforgettable memories.

Before you book that trip to Miami or Vegas, you should check out Ocean Casino Resort right in Atlantic City.