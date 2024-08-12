You Thought! Team USA Gymnastics Provides Proof They Sent A Timely Score Submission For Jordan Chiles As Megan Thee Stallion Sends Support

UPDATED — 5:28 AM 08/13/2024

Despite USA Gymnastics having evidence to support Jordan Chiles keeping her bronze medal, ABC reports that the Court of Arbitration for Sport will not hear the appeal.

“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” the governing body for gymnastics in the U.S. said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan.”

This is deeply disappointing.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Team USA isn’t giving up without a fight to protect Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal that was stripped following her stellar performance at the Aug.5 gymnastics finale during the Paris Olympics and we love to see it.

According to PEOPLE, the USA Women’s Gymnastics Team reportedly submitted video evidence showing Chiles’ head coach, Cecile Landi, submitting an inquiry on behalf of the 23-year-old to have her score changed 47 seconds after her score was announced. This technically should fulfill the one-minute deadline specified by game regulations.

In a statement posted Aug. 11 to X, the USA Gymnastics governing body said that they would be submitting the video along with a letter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reconsider reinstating Chiles’ medal.

“The time-stamped, video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted,” USA Gymnastics penned. “The video footage provided was not available to USA Gymnastics prior to the tribunal’s decision and thus USAG did not have the opportunity to previously submit it.”

What Happened To Jordan Chiles’ Bronze Medal?

On Aug. 5, Chiles, a native of Oregon, scored 13.666 in the highly competitive event, finishing just behind Romania’s Ana Barbosu, who initially believed she had secured the bronze with a score of 13.700. However, Team U.S.A. successfully challenged the difficulty score, particularly a mid-air rotation in Chiles’ routine, which bumped up the star gymnast’s score to 13.766, awarding her the bronze medal instead.

Sadly, CAS ruled that the challenge to Chiles’ score was filed “after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline.” Barbosu, 18, will hold on to the bronze medal until the situation is rectified.

Team Romania’s Ana Barbosu Speaks Out, Megan Thee Stallion Sends Support

On Sunday, Barbosu took to her Instagram Stories to show love to Chiles after the CAS announced its unfair decision.

“Sabrina [Maneca-Voinea], Jordan, my thoughts are with you. I know what you are feeling, because I’ve been through the same. But I know you’ll come back stronger,” Barbosu penned according to PEOPLE, while referencing Chiles and her fellow Team Romania member, who ended up being placed fifth and fourth places, respectively, according to PEOPLE.

“I hope from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics, all three of us will share [the] same podium,” Barbosu continued. “This is my true dream!”

The Romanian gymnast added,

“This situation would not have existed if the persons in charge had respected the regulation. We, athletes are not to be blamed, and the hate directed to us is painful. I wanted to end this edition of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the spirit of Olympism, the true value of the world.”

Jordan Chiles also got some support from Megan Thee Stallion who she previously bonded with after a concert.

On Monday, the rapper posted a pic of the gymnast with a fingers crossed emoji and a heart emoji to her InstaStory.

Chiles also spoke briefly about the controversy, telling fans on her Instagram Story that she was going to take a break from social media to protect her “mental health” as the court makes a decision on the case.

This is some bull! We stand with Jordan Chiles and we’ll be sitting right here (with our arms folded) until this situation is rectified.