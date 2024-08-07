Celebrity

Michelle Obama Praises Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

Michelle Obama Praises Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles After Marlon Humphrey Calls Their Olympic Behavior ‘Disgusting’

Published on August 7, 2024

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is coming to the defense of two beloved Team USA gymnasts.

US-POLITICS-OLY2016-OBAMA

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles got some heat online after their viral medals photo, with one person in particular calling their actions “disgusting.”

After the Team USA gymnasts gracefully bowed down to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won gold in the floor exercise, Biles and Chiles got called out by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey.

“This is literally disgusting,” Humphrey wrote on X on Monday, August 5.

The former First Lady seemingly couldn’t disagree with Humphrey’s take anymore, taking to social media to praise the Olympians for how they handled the situation. Instead, Obama said that they showed a good level of “sportsmanship” after Biles took home silver and Chiles bronze.

“I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship,” Obama wrote on X. “You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!”

It seems like Humphrey was one of the only folks upset over the situation, which led to him being bashed online for his opinion. He even admitted to how outnumbered he was in a follow-up post later that same day.

“I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol” he wrote.

Given that the US women’s gymnastics team is one of the most beloved at the Olympics every season, Humphrey should have known he was playing with fire.

Simone even explained the moment on Today.

“I think it’s all about sportsmanship, and we don’t care whether we win or lose,” Biles said Tuesday. “We’re always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they’ve worked just as hard as we have for that moment.

“You have to give them their flowers, and that’s exactly what me and Jordan were doing. We were so happy for her. She deserved it, she had the best floor routine of the day, and of the Olympics.”

