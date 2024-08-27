The Adult ‘Hood Podcast: The Do’s and Don’ts of HBCU Homecomings

✕

On this episode of The Adult ‘Hood podcast, Lexi Felder and Alex “Alejandro” Ford run down their list of HBCU homecoming do’s and don’ts. The HBCU grads swap stories from past homecomings and dive into some of the unspoken rules of this time-honored tradition. Lexi, who went to Clark Atlanta, and Alejandro, who went to Hampton, have been to their fair share of homecomings at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) — a spirited celebration of Black excellence and a chance for students, alumni and the community to come together.

The elder millennials reflect on their homecoming experiences and how the culture has evolved. What hasn’t changed over the years is how they enjoy their favorite foods — especially at the tailgate. “As a geriatric millennial, the older I get, the more I realize that I can’t really eat what I love like I used to without experiencing occasional heartburn,” Alejandro says. With Tums Gummy Bites, they don’t have to give up their favorite foods. “Growing up I used to see Tums commercials all the time,” says Lexi. “Now it’s wild because I’m a geriatric millennial and I’m adding it to my grocery list.” They keep Tums Gummy Bites around for fast relief from occasional heartburn, upset stomach and indigestion.

The high school “band geeks” reminisce about their HBCUs and bond over relatable moments like running into exes and being the plus one at the tailgate. After years of going to HBCU homecomings, they go over some of the do’s and don’ts of this annual celebration.

1. If you run into a past relationship or situationship, introduce yourself to their significant other first.

The Adult ‘Hood hosts agree that a clear introduction can break the ice and prevent awkward situations.

“If there’s somebody that you had a relationship with, you must present yourself to their boo first,” Alejandro says. “Some people want to talk to the person that they have history with and ignore the significant other, which could potentially cause problems on both ends.”

2. You don’t have to connect with everybody.

Homecomings are a chance to reconnect with old friends and meet new people. That said, you don’t have to be best friends with everyone.

“Sometimes people feel like they need to connect with you beyond y’all talking for three minutes,” says Alejandro. “Normalize good conversations, good moments with people, and keep it moving.”

“You don’t have to say, ‘We should hang out!’ You don’t have to exchange numbers. What you can say is, ‘I’ll see you next homecoming,’” Lexi adds.

3. Don’t enter a tailgate unless you were invited by someone in the tent.

The rules of the tailgate are simple. Don’t get caught in a tent uninvited. There’s a way to navigate your way to a plate of food without getting the third degree.

“The rule as it was explained to me is, you must be invited by someone in the tent who deems you worthy,” says Alejandro. “Or sometimes people will bring you a plate outside of the tailgate.”

“I would say don’t go into those tents if you’re not a part of the organization or somebody from that organization didn’t invite you,” Lexi adds.

4. Don’t rep your HBCU at another school’s homecoming — unless you want the attention.

Wearing your school pride on your sleeve at another school’s homecoming will get you plenty of attention — if that’s what you’re into, Alejandro says. The Hampton grad prefers to keep his outfit neutral when he’s homecoming-hopping. Walking around in your school’s merch is an open invitation to discuss your alma mater on repeat. “You could get away with a hat,” he suggests.

Also on this episode, Lexi and Alejandro discuss intense school rivalries and which homecomings they’ll be at this year. Listen to the full episode above.

The Adult ‘Hood podcast explores the challenges of adulthood from the perspective of older millennials. High school friends Lexi Felder and Alex “Alejandro” Ford share personal stories and insights that speak to those who are still figuring life out. Tune into new episodes for relatable conversations, witty anecdotes and a healthy dose of humor as these geriatric millennials tackle the ups and downs of “adulting” in a world that’s constantly changing.