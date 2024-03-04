Bossip Video

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed HBCU students and graduates to the White House in Washington, D.C., to indulge in a day filled with festivities, Black excellence and HBCU pride.

The gathering at the White House of approximately 100 guests focused on crucial policy matters affecting Black students and communities. These included artificial intelligence, student loan debt, STEM and economic concerns.

Students arrived at the White House adorned in their school paraphernalia, proudly representing and reciting their alma mater. The participating HBCUs included Spelman College, Morehouse College, Howard University, Tennessee State University, Delaware State University, South Carolina State University, Hampton University and Lincoln University.

Of course, a true HBCU celebration wouldn’t be complete without a step show. The performance showcased members of the Divine Nine from Morgan State University.

This sacred tradition on HBCU campuses resonated deeply with Vice President Kamala Harris. She is a proud member of the oldest established Greek-letter organization for Black women, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

HBCU Leaders And Celebrity Alumni Honor The Institutions’ Illustrious Past And Vital Future

Celebrities and proud HBCU grads such as actress Keisha Knight Pulliam, actor and TV personality Terrence J, and reality star Candiace Dillard Bassett participated on the HBCU Influencer Panel.

Beyond the celebration, the purpose of the day-long session was to instill HBCU students with insight into their significance in American society, especially as they transition into the workforce post-graduation.

The Grio spoke to proud North Carolina A&T University graduate Terrence J. He was elated about the White House “promoting our love for HBCUs” and called the day “an amazing experience.”

He said he hopes the Biden-Harris administration and future administrations will continue to foster an “infectious” attitude toward supporting HBCUs through student loan debt forgiveness and federal investments.

Virginia State University President Makola Abdullah also stated that it was important for the White House to recognize HBCUs because “we have done so much for this country.”

“The history of HBCUs is phenomenal. But most importantly, we have some incredible young people who are doing phenomenal work, and they deserve to be recognized for the work that they do.”

“It was so beautiful seeing all of these faces looking back at us, representing all these miraculous, amazing HBCUs in this country,” said Keisha Knight Pulliam, the Spelman graduate.

Established in the 19th century to provide educational opportunities for African American students denied access to other institutions, HBCUs have remained critical platforms for the education and advancement of students of color.

Vice President Kamala Harris Opens Her Home To The HBCU Reception

The festivities extended beyond the White House, continuing into the night at Vice President Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory. The reception transformed into a lively house party.

The event featured hors d’oeuvres crafted by celebrity chef Carla Hall, a Howard alumna. Attendees enjoyed live performances by the Bowie State University Band and DJ B-Hen, a graduate of Morehouse College.

Wrapping up the evening, Vice President Kamala Harris reminisced about her student days at Howard University and emphasized the significance of HBCUs. She expressed gratitude to the leaders present, urging them to persist in safeguarding essential freedoms.

