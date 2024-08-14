ATL Got It Bad: Usher Announces He’s Postponing The Opening Night Of His Tour To ‘Rest And Heal’

Usher is taking some time to himself before the start of his North American tour.

The singer’s tour was scheduled to kick off in Atlanta on Wednesday, which Usher teased just two days prior on Instagram, writing, “ATL, I’m coming home. Night 1 of #PPF is 2 days away.” However, the morning of what was supposed to be opening night, he returned to social media to reveal that the first show would be rescheduled as he needs time for his body to “rest and heal.”

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” he began in his statement. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why i have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.” Usher continued, writing, “You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me. The last thing i want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best. My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-qIn_KPXg1/

According to reports from Variety, a representative for the performer said the singer needs time to heal from an unspecified injury, though they did not provide any further details. As of now, it’s unclear if Friday and Saturday’s shows in Atlanta will proceed as planned, or if they will also be rescheduled.

After kicking off in ATL, Usher is set to play shows across North America, including multiple dates in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.