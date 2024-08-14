Celebrity

Usher Announces He's Postponing The Opening Night Of His Tour

ATL Got It Bad: Usher Announces He’s Postponing The Opening Night Of His Tour To ‘Rest And Heal’

Published on August 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Usher is taking some time to himself before the start of his North American tour.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The singer’s tour was scheduled to kick off in Atlanta on Wednesday, which Usher teased just two days prior on Instagram, writing, “ATL, I’m coming home. Night 1 of #PPF is 2 days away.” However, the morning of what was supposed to be opening night, he returned to social media to reveal that the first show would be rescheduled as he needs time for his body to “rest and heal.”

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” he began in his statement. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why i have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”

Usher continued, writing, “You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me. The last thing i want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best. My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-qIn_KPXg1/

According to reports from Variety, a representative for the performer said the singer needs time to heal from an unspecified injury, though they did not provide any further details. As of now, it’s unclear if Friday and Saturday’s shows in Atlanta will proceed as planned, or if they will also be rescheduled.

After kicking off in ATL, Usher is set to play shows across North America, including multiple dates in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter Usher

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close