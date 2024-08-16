Hi Hater: Conservative Soup Cookie Nancy Mace Purposely Mispronounces VP Kamala Harris’ Name, Gets Copiously Checked On Live TV

Caucasity audacity is going to reach peak levels the closer we get to Election Day on Nov. 5. The last and only three weeks of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has been firing on all cylinders, and the right wing of the American political power structure is panicking. They see the vibes. They know the type of energy that VP Harris has injected into this race, and they know that their guy Donald Trump is spiraling.

The basket of deplorables is desperate and scared, and as Kendrick Lamar so eloquently stated, “Every antic is feeling distasteful.”

During a recent appearance on CNN, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace personified those lyrics with aloof aplomb…

This cantankerous Karen thinks that purposefully mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ name is cute and tries to justify her bulls**t with nonsensical rantings about trans people. This is what Donald Trump has ushered into the mainstream. Immaturity and insults from party representatives who purport themselves to be serious people.

Shoutout to Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and Keith Boykin for G-checking this embarrassing bag of mayonnaise for her blatant disrespect. These folks are going to FAFO when the numbers start to roll in on election night. The unmitigated arrogance to forego any semblance of actual policy debate for childishness and still believe that American voters will deem them worthy of public office.

The political slaughter is going to be sweet. We can’t wait to see their pain.