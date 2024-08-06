Politics

Kamala Harris chooses Tim Walz as running mate

Harris-Walz: VP Kamala Harris Chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz As Running Mate, Here’s Some Info About Him

Published on August 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COMBO-US-VOTE-POLITICS-ELECTION-HARRIS

Source: JIM WATSONCHRIS KLEPONIS / Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris has finally decided who will accompany her to The White House if she defeats Donald Trump in the November 5 election. Should this occur, 60-year-old Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will become Madam President’s Vice President. If you’re unfamiliar with Governor Walz, that’s ok. We got you.

Recently, you might have heard Kamala Harris or any number of Democrats call Donald Trump and his band of merry MAGAs “weird.” It is a refrain that has become part of the fabric of the campaign to defeat not only Trump the person but his poisonous ideas that have taken root and sprouted inside the republican party. You can thank Tim Walz for succinctly and sincerely crystallizing right-wing politics in 2024.

Related Stories

Republicans are sure to weaponize the fact that Walz was governor of Minnesota during the summer of protest following the murder of George Floyd on the streets of his state. However, Walz took the protesters’ concerns and enacted legislation to hopefully help prevent more George Floyds from happening in the Land of 1o,000 Lakes.

According to New Republic, Walz banned the chokehold, introduced de-escalation training for police, and established an independent board to investigate police officers who have killed citizens. Walz also created a child tax credit aimed at reducing child poverty levels in addition to providing the middle class with other state-sponsored protections for abortion, LGBTQ freedoms, and free meals for school children.

The match is set. Game on. Get involved or lose big on November 5.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bolitics For Your Information

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close