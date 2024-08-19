August Alsina Speaks On Loving Another Man, Simply Says He’s ‘Fluent In Love When It Speaks To Me’

After August Alsina introduced the world to a man named Zu who “defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or look like,” the singer seemed more at peace than ever before. Although Alisna and Zu are seemingly going strong, the artist is uninterested in labeling his sexuality.

Alsina recently joined the Counsel Culture show with Nick Cannon, Mike Dow, Ish Major, and Feenix Ireton.

In this particular episode, the panel and Alsina discussed relationships and how they are practiced in our society. The “No Love” singer admitted that he does not care to answer to sexuality norms by identifying as one other or the other. He also explained that he has had the opportunity to meet many people with differing experiences. And that led him to believe that love is more complex than we may know.

“To be honest with you, bro, it’s not even me that’s opening my heart,” Alsina said when asked about opening his heart and loving another man. “It’s that power that’s higher than myself. I always say that the greatest gift God could have ever given me was exposure. To expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, things,” he stated.

August Alsina Learned Healing And Love From His Partner

You may recall that when Alsina introduced Zu, he stated that he learned about healing and love from him. He also noted that he wanted to honor Zu and disregard “all of the constructs” that society may present.

While visiting the Counsel Culture show, the 31-year-old also admitted that there is pressure to label his sexuality. Still, love has more depth than labels.

“So it’s like, when people want you to define yourself as whether you’re gay, straight, bisexual, or whatever it is you was just talking about, love is much more complex than that and has much more depth. So for me, I’m just the kind of person that, because love is a language, I’m fluent in love when it speaks to me.”

In response to his statements, Cannon inserted his own experiences and asked the question of why society feels the need to label people’s sexuality or those with children with different women. The “I Luv This S**t” singer stated that people’s comments shouldn’t get to them because not everyone has been “exposed to the same things.”

As for his current relationship, Alsina and Zu seem to be going well.

The two recently posted coupled-up moments on a boat and promote a cologne together. You may recall that Alsina became the legal guardian of his three nieces in 2018. The children’s father was the singer’s brother and was killed in 2010. Their mother died from cancer, and he happily took them in. It is unclear if Zu has met his nieces, aka, Alsina’s “naughters.”

The singer has come a long way since the 2020 “Entagelement” debacle with Will and Jada Smith and has chosen to keep his new relationship relatively private. Though he has not released any music since 2023, he and his family are thriving.