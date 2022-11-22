Bossip Video

August Alsina has moved on from his infamous relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, introducing the new person who has captured his heart.

While he didn’t make a formal announcement about his sexuality, Alsina seemingly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during his appearance on the reboot of VH1’s The Surreal Life, or at least it seems that way.

The 30-year-old surprised fans as he credited a man with helping him find “a love that feels limitless.”

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” August told the camera, before bringing in and hugging the man who seems to make him very happy. “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing,” the singer said. “I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

This announcement from Alsina comes just two years after his headline-heavy romance with Jada Pinkett Smith made its way to the public eye. Will Smith’s wife admitted in July 2020 that she got into an “entanglement” with the musician, adding that it was “a relationship” she was involved in while she and her husband were on a break.

Since then, August hasn’t let us into any of his relationships, leaving fans to wonder what he’s been up to since that rollercoaster of a romance. With that in mind, this announcement from Alsina was a big surprise to fans, making his name trend on Twitter as the above video went viral.

There are also a lot of people who think the man August introduced isn’t his boyfriend/romantic partner, pointing out the fact that the singer didn’t give him any type of label in his announcement.

Could the person who taught him “so much about love and healing” just be a good friend?

It’s hard to tell at this point.

See how fans reacted to the musician’s wholesome announcement down below:

What do YOU think August Alsina was announcing?