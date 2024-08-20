DNC2024Chicago: Kamala Harris Surprises Crowd, President Biden Stands On Business, Rep. Jasmine Crockett Alliterates With Acute Aplomb

The Democratic National Convention is in full swing and night one had the city of Chicago at a fever pitch as the party’s brightest stars stepped to the microphone to spit their best verses about America’s future, the rejection of MAGA politics, and the confident prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the first woman to hold the title of President of the United States.

Such an occasion calls for deft orators to speak life into the ideals and hopes of the voting base while also making clear what types of policies and personalities won’t be tolerated on their watch. The raucous crowd that filled the seats of the United Center was not expecting to see or hear from VP Harris and their enthusiasm when they realized that she was in the building was nothing short of an eruption.

Rev. Raphael Warnock was also in the building and he was in full preacher mode as he made plain why the citizens of this country and the world at large should care for and look out for one another.

One of the other highlights of this all-star evening was watching Rep. Jasmine Crockett take the stage to deliver a tearful description of VP Harris’ empathetic and intuitive nature while also dropping some very BOSSIP-esque alliterative wordplay on Donald Trump’s head.

While Democrats had a job to do in selling their vision for America via Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the theme of the evening was gratitude for President Biden’s long history of public service and his most recent decision to step away from his Presidential campaign and endorse his beloved Vice President to take his place. Following an emotional speech by his daughter Ashley, Biden took the stage and accepted a roaring 5-minute ovation that felt like it was going to last until November 5.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama are scheduled to speak tonight and we can only imagine how hype the crowd is going to be. BOSSIP’s ongoing coverage of the DNC 2025 continues…