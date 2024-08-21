Movies

'The Piano Lesson' Is Netflix's Latest August Wilson Adaptation

A Family’s Legacy In The Key Of Love: John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler And Samuel L. Jackson Star In Powerful Trailer For ‘The Piano Lesson’

Published on August 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Washington family is back in their August Wilson bag!

The Piano Lesson teaser art and first look images

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix just unveiled the trailer for their latest August Wilson adaptation The Piano Lesson which is produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black, stars John David Washington alongside Danielle Deadwyler and Samuel L. Jackson and marks the directorial debut of Malcolm Washington.

The Piano Lesson teaser art and first look images

Source: Katia Washington / Netflix

We even noticed Katia Washington was part of the production too because she’s credited for this BTS photo!

Malcolm Washington, who also co-wrote this adaptation, penned a beautiful director’s statement about the project which was posted to Tudum. Here’s a small excerpt:

“I honor the spirit of August Wilson and the legacy he left behind for all of us. A legacy that thrives in the power of Danielle Deadwyler’s Berniece, the dynamism of John David Washington’s Boy Willie, and the understated brilliance that is Samuel L. Jackson’s Doaker.

Every family has a history, stories from the past that inform the present; an origin story. Ultimately this story is much bigger than me and my family — it, like the Black American experience, is an interconnected web of stories that span space and time. I hope that when audiences experience our film, they see themselves on the screen and hear the voices of their ancestors calling to them, oﬀering peace and protection.”

The Piano Lesson teaser art and first look images

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Before we get deeper into everyone’s roles, check out the trailer below:

Powerful visuals right? This is one of those films that will separate the true performers from the regular actors. The first look images are so striking. Y’all already know Danielle Deadwyler is not to be played with. We can’t wait to see her and John David Washington go toe to toe as feuding siblings.

The Piano Lesson teaser art and first look images

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

For those of y’all not familiar with the plot of The Piano Lesson, here’s the synopsis:

A battle is brewing in the Charles Household. At the center stands a prized heirloom piano tearing two siblings apart. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family’s heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

The Piano Lesson teaser art and first look images

Source: David Lee / Netflix

Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, THE PIANO LESSON explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence – revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy. The film is directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington in his feature directorial debut. From Oscar nominated producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black, and featuring an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu with Danielle Deadwyler and Corey Hawkins.

The Piano Lesson teaser art and first look images

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The film will be featured as a special presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10th.

That’s right around the corner!

The Piano Lesson teaser art and first look images

Source: David Lee / Netflix

Look at Erykah Badu as Lucille!

The Piano Lesson teaser art and first look images

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Follow The Piano Lesson on social media:

 

Facebook: @ThePianoLessonfilm

Instagram: @ThePianoLesson_

X (Twitter): @ThePianoLessonFilm_

#ThePianoLesson

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

August Wilson Danielle Deadwyler Denzel Washington John David Washington Malcolm Washington Netflix Pittsburgh play Samuel L. Jackson

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2, Someone Should Alert Andy ASAP!

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close