A Family’s Legacy In The Key Of Love: John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler And Samuel L. Jackson Star In Powerful Trailer For ‘The Piano Lesson’

The Washington family is back in their August Wilson bag!

Netflix just unveiled the trailer for their latest August Wilson adaptation The Piano Lesson which is produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black, stars John David Washington alongside Danielle Deadwyler and Samuel L. Jackson and marks the directorial debut of Malcolm Washington.

We even noticed Katia Washington was part of the production too because she’s credited for this BTS photo!

Malcolm Washington, who also co-wrote this adaptation, penned a beautiful director’s statement about the project which was posted to Tudum. Here’s a small excerpt:

“I honor the spirit of August Wilson and the legacy he left behind for all of us. A legacy that thrives in the power of Danielle Deadwyler’s Berniece, the dynamism of John David Washington’s Boy Willie, and the understated brilliance that is Samuel L. Jackson’s Doaker. Every family has a history, stories from the past that inform the present; an origin story. Ultimately this story is much bigger than me and my family — it, like the Black American experience, is an interconnected web of stories that span space and time. I hope that when audiences experience our film, they see themselves on the screen and hear the voices of their ancestors calling to them, oﬀering peace and protection.”

Before we get deeper into everyone’s roles, check out the trailer below:

Powerful visuals right? This is one of those films that will separate the true performers from the regular actors. The first look images are so striking. Y’all already know Danielle Deadwyler is not to be played with. We can’t wait to see her and John David Washington go toe to toe as feuding siblings.

For those of y’all not familiar with the plot of The Piano Lesson, here’s the synopsis:

A battle is brewing in the Charles Household. At the center stands a prized heirloom piano tearing two siblings apart. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family’s heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, THE PIANO LESSON explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence – revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy. The film is directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington in his feature directorial debut. From Oscar nominated producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black, and featuring an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu with Danielle Deadwyler and Corey Hawkins.

The film will be featured as a special presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10th.

That’s right around the corner!

Look at Erykah Badu as Lucille!

Follow The Piano Lesson on social media:

Facebook: @ThePianoLessonfilm

Instagram: @ThePianoLesson_

X (Twitter): @ThePianoLessonFilm_

#ThePianoLesson