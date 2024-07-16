King Kongius Ain’t Got S*** On Him! Denzel From Around The Way Brings New York To Rome In Glorious ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer, Shakeths The Internet

Social media is buzzing over Denzel Washington bringing his signature New York bravado to ancient Rome in the glorious trailer for long-awaited sequel Gladiator II.

The iconic actor, 69, will portray a former slave-turned-power broker named Macrinus who recruits the gladiator of all gladiators as his instrument to overthrow the Roman empire.

“Denzel is an arms dealer who supplies food for the armies in Europe, supplies wine and oil, makes steel, makes spears, weapons, cannons, and catapults,” revealed Director Ridley Scott in an interview with Vanity Fair. “So he is a very wealthy man. Instead of having a stable of racehorses, he has a stable of gladiators. He’s beautiful. He drives a golden Ferrari. I got him a gold-plated chariot.”

Interestingly, the real-life Macrinus actually became Emperor of Rome after assassinating Caracalla (widely regarded as one of Rome’s cruelest leaders) in 217.

23 years after winning Best Picture at the Oscars, the epic Gladiator saga continues with a new titular character named Lucius (Paul Mescal) who’s forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

‘With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people,’ per the official synopsis.

Check out the momentous trailer below:

Directed by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, Gladiator II also stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and more.

With Denzel stealing the show and Jay Z, Kanye and Frank Ocean smash hit ‘No Church In The Wild’ ringing off in the trailer, the upcoming blockbuster was immediately review bombed because, well, you know why.

At some point, you’d think even racists would take a break but no one works harder than bigots, trolls, and incels looking to be outraged.

Will you be seated for Gladiator II (roaring into theaters Nov. 22)? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Denzel from around the way bringing NY to Rome on the flip.