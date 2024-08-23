Recording Artists

Kevin Gates Slaps YouTuber Attempting To Prank Him

Kevin Gates Slaps YouTuber Attempting To Troll Him While Exiting Los Angeles Mall

Published on August 23, 2024

Kevin Gates - 2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Gates – Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Kevin Gates avoided becoming a victim of a YouTube prank by slapping the prankster and issuing him a stern warning.

One of the fastest-growing spaces in entertainment media and pop culture is live streaming. During the pandemic streamers dominated by allowing people to watch their gaming, while others chose to stream in real time.

One such person is YouTuber Wayon who’s known for his live pranks that usually go off without a hitch.

According to Complex, Wayon recently tried to go viral inside Los Angeles’ Westfield Topanga Mall by livestreaming himself bothering security guards and employees. That apparently didn’t move the needle, so when the YouTuber spotted rapper Kevin Gates he saw a golden opportunity, but things quickly went left.

“You look like Kevin Gates. That is Kevin Gates!” Wayon said to Gates.

“Look, stop playing with me, bro. Get the f**** out the door,” an irraited Gates shot back while Wayon asked him to recite his famous viral quote.

Clearly not interested in the question, Kevin Gates slapped the back of the YouTube troll’s head.

“Ahhh, Kevin Gates! What the f**k, Kevin Gates? Come on, man. Ow, that hurt. What the heck, Kevin? I didn’t appreciate that, Kevin. That hurt a lot.”

 

The downside of the content era is no matter what happens, creators will proudly flaunt it for likes and shares and Wayon wasted no time uploading the clip to the internet for clout.

Once the video went viral it caught the attention of Gates who issued a stern warning to the young YouTuber on Instagram.

“Don’t you never do no s*** like that boy. I ain’t raised you to be like that,” Gates said to the silly prankster in the video. You just walk over, ‘How you doing I’m Kevin. I didn’t want anything, I just was coming to say hello.’ Simple and gangster, that’s it that’s all.”

Playing prankster games like this in Los Angeles is dangerous and we hope Wayon takes Kevin Gates’ advice.

