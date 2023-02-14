Proud Pappy A$AP Rocky Pours It Up With YG, French Montana, Kevin Gates & More At Festive Fenty Bowl Afterparty

A timeeee was had

No one’s happier than A$AP Rocky who cheered on his superstar boo thang Rihanna as she shocked the world with an iconic pregnancy reveal during her buzzy Super Bowl performance.

The doting dad could be seen cheesing on the sidelines during Rih’s performance while her fans dragged him for delaying her upcoming music/tour YET AGAIN.

Rocky and Rih-Rih welcomed their son in May 2022 ahead of Rih’s history-making moment as the first-ever pregnant Super Bowl halftime performer.

Naturally, the rapper and founder of whisky brand Mercer + Prince was all smiles while hosting and performing at his “Mercer + Party” Super Bowl afterparty at Maya Day Club in Scottsdale, AZ.

Notable guests included YG, Tyga, A$AP Ferg, French Montana, Kevin Gates, Alexander Edwards, Cara Delevingne, Tiffany Haddish, G-Eazy, and more.

For those late to the party, Mercer + Prince–a blended Canadian whiskey co-developed with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo–launched last spring and is currently available in liquor stores in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington DC, New Jersey, Chicago.

“I’m so excited and grateful to finally introduce Mercer + Prince to the world,” says Rocky in a statement. “I have been learning about whisky from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique, while honoring and respecting industry traditions.”

Recently, the brand announced its expansion into Baltimore, Detroit and Connecticut.

With a unique bottle designed by Rocky himself, the emerging brand is carving out its very own lane in the celebrity spirits industry.