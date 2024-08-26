Ludacris & Booking.com Reveal ‘Welcome To Atlanta Summer Send-Off’ Featuring Two-Night Stay At Luda’s Lavish 22-Acre Atlanta Mansion

Ludacris is the latest celebrity opening the doors to their mansion, offering a lavish getaway in Atlanta.

Booking.com is offering another world-class experience, this time in the Mecca of the dirty south and it’s only right the company teamed up with multi-talented icon, Ludacris. Booking.com reports that the”once-in-a-lifetime” family experience will only cost $4.04 with a chance to stay at his lavish compound for two nights.

According to a press release, at noon on August 28, consumers can try their best to book the luxurious stay from September 3-5. The experience will feature a first-hand step into Luacris’ world with family-themed activities. And yes, Ludacris will be present at some point during the stay on the 22-acre property he purchased in 2003.

Other accommodations include a private screening of his movies inside his luxury theater, a chauffeured ride for the stay, and dinner at Ludacris’ favorite restaurant Le Bilboquet.

“I’m excited to be Booking.com’s newest host and welcome guests into my Atlanta home for the ultimate family getaway,” said Ludacris in a statement. “As a dad of four kids myself, family time is incredibly important to me, and I’m thrilled to open my home so guests can create unforgettable memories as a family. I’m all about making it easier for everyone to celebrate life’s special moments, and I appreciate how Booking.com makes it easy for everyone to experience the world. It’s going to be epic!”

You can watch Ludacris break down the experience below.