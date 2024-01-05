Bossip Video

Ludacris isn’t backing down from the allegations Katt Williams launched his way during his explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe.

The “Chicken-n-Beer” rapper took to Instagram on Thursday night to address the comments Katt Williams made about him on the Club Shay Shay podcast earlier this week. He let fans hear his response in the form of a freestyle, rapping over Kanye West and Rick Ross’ “Devil In A New Dress” beat.

Of the comments addressed by Luda, he made sure to let Williams and everyone else know that he’s never been in the Illuminati.

The Atlanta legend began, rapping: “Whatever’s heavy on my heart is always on my mind/Like Snoop’s cannabis shredder I’m always on my grind/They throwing shade ‘cause n****s could never take my shine/I bring my watch collection on my jet, let me take my time/Like fine wine I’m aging like Benjamin/Top five, I’m worth mentioning/Bring me rappers, I’m lynching ‘em.”

He went on to rhyme: “Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/And I only left with b****es when coming from any party/Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/Never been a clout chaser, never say s**t for likes/RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast & Furious checks/Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

During his interview with Sharpe, Katt Williams said that Ludacris “ended up with a light-skinned ugly-face wife.”

He also insisted Luda is in the Illuminati, telling a tale about the time they were both invited to an “Illuminati thing” and it “had to be one of the other of us.”

“So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made. So it was both of us. We were equal,” Katt explained.

“One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more, with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that’s how the conversation happened.”

He continued, “One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams.”

Regardless of the outlandish digs thrown everyone’s way during Williams’ interview, fans are enjoying a good old fashioned celebrity beef to start the near year. Check out some responses to Ludacris’ freestyle down below: