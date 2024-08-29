‘Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins’ Exclusive Clip: Police Collect Clues To Find A Firefighter’s Murderer, But There’s THIS Twist

A Faith Jenkins-hosted true crime show that delves into complicated friendships and romantic bonds that take tragic turns, is premiering a new episode, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Oxygen is continuing to explore gripping stories of smoldering heat turned tragic in season three of Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins.

This time, the former criminal prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, explores the heart-stopping details of murders traced back to romantic liaisons and close friendships that seemed perfect on the surface. A press release reports that stories investigated this season include a beloved second-grade teacher who goes missing just as she’s embarking on a new chapter in her life; a former DEA agent found dead after living a quiet life in the Florida Keys; a Korean War veteran whose murder unveils a tangled web of secrets and betrayal and a mother who vanishes on her way home from a prenatal yoga class.

Killer Relationships With Faith Jenkins Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from episode 3 premiering Saturday, August 31 at 8:00 pm ET/PT, we see the story of Firefighter Ben Amato who is callously murdered, but the case goes cold. A jailhouse snitch, a critical clue, and a seemingly unrelated homicide expose a sinister plot as investigators stay on the trail of a heartless killer.

And in an unexpected twist, police discover that pepper spray played a part in the crime.

See more details on the episode titled “Unlucky in Love” below:

Pennsylvania State Police discuss how a bloody boot print leads them to the conclusion Ben Amato was murdered. J. Matthew Racho (Trooper, Forensic Services Unit), picks up a blue towel during the investigation and starts to get short of breath. Investigators surmise pepper spray was used on Ben Amato by the killer when he came up the stairs of his home.

Will the police get their man?

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins premieres this Saturday, August 31 at 8:00 pm ET/PT