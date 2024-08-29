Evelyn Lozada Seemingly Responds To Rumors She Betrayed The Game’s Ex Tiffney Cambridge Amid Daughter Shaniece’s Pregnancy

Evelyn Lozada is catching a lot of heat online for what fans think is the betrayal of a (former?) friend.

The Basketball Wives star is preparing to be a grandmother following news of her daughter, Shaniece Hairston, announcing her pregnancy. Though the 31-year-old has yet to confirm who the father of her baby-to-be is, The Game who is rumored to be the dad, also confirmed he’s expecting another child.

Fans think the Compton native is the father because Hairston was spotted on a date with the rapper about six months before her pregnancy announcement. At the time, paparazzi saw the pair walking out of the popular Malibu restaurant Nobu on Christmas Eve before getting into a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon together, further fueling rumors of a relationship.

Now, Hariston is well into her pregnancy, telling fans all about her journey and how she’s “fall[ing] in love with my pregnant body” on Instagram. But, amid rumors that The Game is the father, fans have come to the defense of his ex-fiancée, Tiffney Cambridge, who many think used to be good friends with Shaniece’s mom.

“Wait wasn’t The game ex best friends with her mom😩😩😩,” one fan wrote under Hariston’s post. “That’s why I don’t trust nobody round my man soon as you breakup your own friends be waiting.” Another added Basketball Wives star Shaunie Henderson into the mix, commenting, “Can’t believe @iamshaunie is hearting this picture wasn’t she and Evelyn in photos with the games ex wife. See I’ll never keep females close to me.”

In response to these rumors, Lozada seemingly shut down the accusations, telling her followers that just because she’s taken photos with someone, doesn’t mean they’re friends.

“It’s always interesting for me to read the stuff about myself that are just false,” the reality star began in a video. “‘Oh my God, this person was best friends with that person, how dare they!’ Guys, stopping making this s**t up. Everything that you read online, a lot of it is bullsh*t….some of this stuff is crazy to read!”

Evenlyn continued,

“If I was in a photo with somebody 10, 15 years ago, whatever it is, it doesn’t mean we were friends, it doesn’t mean we were best friends, it doesn’t mean that we dated. You can be in a photo with somebody, or you can share space with somebody, and it not be what people make it out to be.”

As seen in a post from The Neighborhood Talk, Lozada, and Cambridge have their fair share of photos together over the years–including Tiffney cradling Evelyn’s baby bump alongside Shaniece in multiple flicks. But, according to Evelyn, that doesn’t mean anything.

