Evelyn Lozada is getting ready for her next stage in life: being a grandma!

The Basketball Wives star took to Instagram on Sunday, June 16, to wish her daughter, Shaniece Hairston, a happy birthday, taking the opportunity to reveal that the 31-year-old is expecting her first child.

“Happy birthday to my AMAZING daughter @shanieceh,” Lozada began in her caption. “You have always been my greatest blessing, and now you are bringing even more joy into our lives with your little one on the way. Becoming a mom at 17 was a journey we took together, and seeing you embrace motherhood fills my heart with pride and love.” She continued, “I am so excited to become ‘Nana’ and share this beautiful journey with you. Love you more than words can express!!!! Me & your dad are ready for this new title!!! ðŸ’ªðŸ¾ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸ðŸ¥° Let’s goooooo!”

Shaniece made an announcement post of her own, uploading a photo showing off her baby bump while baring at all at the beach.

“Another trip around the sun and in my purest birthday suit yet,” she wrote in her caption.

She also teased, “Oh and Happy Fathers Day baby daddy,” hinting at the fact that the identity of the baby’s father remains unknown.

While the father’s identity has yet to be confirmed, Hairston was spotted on a date with rapper The Game about six months ago for a Christmas Eve dinner at Nobu.

Paparazzi saw the duo walking out of the popular Malibu restaurant before getting into a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon together, further fueling rumors of a relationship.

Neither Shaniece nor The Game have publicly commented on their outing, but the timeline of their date and this pregnancy announcement sure makes for a convincing case that they could be welcoming this baby together.

Congrats, Shaniece!