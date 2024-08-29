Allison Holker Finds Love Again, Holds Hands With Mystery Man After Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Devastating Death

About a year and a half after her husband’s tragic death, it looks like Allison Holker has found love again.

The world is still mourning the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide in 2022. At just 40 years old, the longtime DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show and So You Think You Can Dance alum left behind his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4.

Holker paid tribute to her late husband in a now-deleted Instagram post a few weeks after his passing, telling Boss she will always love him.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” she wrote on under series of photos capturing precious family memories.“We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

Now, it looks like Allison has found love again, teasing the new romance with an Instagram post.

The Dancing With the Stars alum took to social media on Wednesday to post a photo of the shadows of her and a man holding hands. She didn’t provide fans with much else, but she did caption the flick with a red heart emoji, which seems to signify the man she’s holding hands with is her love interest.

Luckily, the comments section under Holker’s post is pretty wholesome, with fans and celebs alike wishing the star well. Amanda Kloots, who lose her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19, commented, “Very happy for you.” Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote, “🥹🥹🥹wishing you so much happiness ♥️.” Comedian Loni Love also commented, writing, “It’s time… ♥️♥️,” to which Holker replied, “❤❤❤ thank you auntie.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.