‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Finale Exclusive: Is The Queen Regent’s Offer Absolute Bollocks?

Today we’ve got something special for our fans of the STARZ series The Serpent Queen

If you haven’t been seen the series before, The Serpent Queen tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history.

In season two, Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Feeling threatened by the rising strain, the divided court turn to their own schemes for selfish benefit. The Guises commit unholy acts while the Bourbons turn to a familiar foreign sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I of England (Minnie Driver) in hopes of personal gain.

As France falls into political and religious turmoil, Catherine struggles to maintain her power, but The Serpent Queen will do whatever she needs to regain control.

Danny Kirrane (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, “Don’t Forget the Driver”), Ray Panthaki (“Away,” Colette), Raza Jaffrey (“Homeland,” “Code Black”), Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire, “The Last Tycoon”), Amrita Acharia (“Game of Thrones,” “The Good Karma Hospital”), Ruby Bentall (Firebrand, “Industry”), Beth Goddard (“Manhunt,” “Des”), Ludivine Sagnier (“Lupin,” “The Young Pope”), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, “Adult Material”) are to return in their previous roles.

The series also stars Angus Imrie (Emma, “Fleabag”), Emma McDonald (“Moonhaven,” Low Rider), Stanley Morgan (I Used to Be Famous, “The Sandman”), and Philippine Velge (“Station Eleven,” Summer of 85) as series regulars. Rosalie Craig (“1899,” Macbeth), Isobel Jesper Jones (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself”), Bill Milner (Son of Rambow, “The Flatshare”), Ashley Thomas (“Them,” “24: Legacy”), and Alexandre Willaume (“The Wheel of Time,” “1899”) join in recurring roles.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from The Serpent Queen Season 2 finale below:

Do you believe the Queen Regent will hold up her end of the bargain? That definitely remains to be seen.

Here’s more about the finale:

Episode 208: All Saints Day

Catherine’s actions lead to chaos and bloodshed, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. Can Catherine’s desperate measures prevent total war, or has she unleashed forces beyond her control?

The Serpent Queen is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda and is from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). The series is executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games Franchise) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow). The series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The final episode of The Serpent Queen, starring Samantha Morton, airs this Friday on STARZ.

Will you be watching?