'BMF' STARZ & Stunners Sizzle Atlanta Screening & Pop-Up

Seen On The Scene: ‘BMF’ STARZ & Stunners Sizzle Exclusive Atlanta Screening & Pop-Up Experience

- By

All the STARZ were recently in the building for an Atlanta celebration of a hit series and some “from the womb to the tomb” terrificness ensued.

Ahead of BMF’s season three premiere on Friday, celebs, influencers, and tastemakers swarmed the city’s AMC Madison Yards for an exclusive screening.

Several stars of the show were seen on the scene including Lil Meech who’s furthering his father’s legacy by playing Big Meech…

Da’Vinchi who continues to embody Terry “Southwest T” Flenory…

Sidney Mitchell who plays Terry’s baby mama LaWanda…

2 Chainz who joins the series as Stacks…

and Cynthia Bailey who joins the series as Gloria.

 

Also spotted were Brat and Judy…

 

Kandi…

Shamea Morton…

Zonnique…

radio co-hosts Big Tigger and Jazzy McBee…

and actors Tisha French, Terry Allen, Tre’ Rogers, and Tyler Marcel Williams.

Following the screening, an invite-only reception was held at Underground Atlanta where guests were given their first look at the city’s “BMF: A History In The Making” pop-up.

Curated in partnership with Cam Kirk Studios, the event reflected the new season’s shift in location from Detroit to Atlanta, commemorating the world of “BMF” and artifacts from the real-life Black Mafia Family.

Guests were taken back to the “old Atlanta” and the “old Detroit” as they were transported to the series’ Platinum Palace strip club and Woolf Records store where Terry and Meech plotted their empire’s expansion.

With sounds by DJ Holiday and an array of cocktails, it was a night to remember for all ranging from those who took part in making the series to celeb watchers who enjoy tuning in weekly.

After the star-studded pop-up kickoff event on Thursday night, the “BMF: A History In The Making” is now open to the general public.

About “BMF” Season 3:

Premiering March 1 on STARZ, BMF season three continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides of the law, but might find common ground in their determination to take down BMF. Additionally, season three includes special guest stars recurring throughout the season, who cross paths with Meech and Terry in this next phase of their unbelievable journey.

