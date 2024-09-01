This Is How I Sunday: Kick Off Your September With This Black-Owned Luxury Lifestyle Brand

A Black female-owned business is helping users usher in fall with luxury goods that embody Haiti’s vibrant culture.

This Is How I Sunday is a luxury lifestyle brand that includes a unique collection of home fragrances, bath, and body products. Founded by Sasha Revolus, the creator turned her personal journey of healing into a brand that celebrates cultural heritage and promotes well-being. Revolus’ healing journey included self-care centered around her Haitian roots after the tragic loss of her brother, and on Sundays, that self-care was increasingly nurturing.

This Is How I Sunday includes Revolus’ deep connection to her culture and the healing power of rituals inspired her to create a brand that offers others the same sense of luxury, comfort, and cultural connection.

Not only that, but Sasha’s background in website design, hairstyling, and event planning shines through in her meticulous attention to detail and her passion for creating products that resonate with authenticity and soul.[/caption]

This Is How I Sunday Includes Signature Scents

At the brand’s heart are signature scents—Jacmel Sunset, Samdi Matin, Jeremie, and Tabak Ak Domino—each “crafted to evoke the warmth, richness, and resilience of the Caribbean.”

Our range includes premium room sprays, candles, and a newly released Coco Sunday collection of bath and body products, all designed to elevate your self-care rituals and transform your living space into a sanctuary of relaxation and well-being.

Inspired by the colorful traditions of Haitian culture, This Is How I Sunday blends high-quality, natural ingredients with culturally authentic fragrances that last 60% longer than typical offerings on the market. The brand notes that its products are more than just scents; they are an” invitation to pause, unwind, and reconnect with your roots, making every Sunday—and every day—a celebration of luxury and comfort.”

Revolus has seen success with her brand which sold out its first launch in under three months and is now introducing new collections that continue to captivate its customers, and has quickly become a favorite among those who value authenticity, quality, and the beauty of cultural connection.

Our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility is woven into every aspect of our brand. We collaborate with artisans from around the world, like the creators of our handwoven bags from Ghana, and actively participate in community initiatives that support local economic growth, cultural education, and environmental conservation. This Is How I Sunday is not just a brand—it’s a movement to bring the richness of Caribbean heritage into homes everywhere, promoting wellness, cultural pride, and a deeper connection to self.

Ultimately, This Is How I Sunday is dedicated to its mission of “honoring and preserving Haitian culture by offering high-quality, culturally authentic home fragrances that promote relaxation, self-care, and overall well-being.”

The brand boasts that it’s committed to operating sustainably and being socially responsible by ensuring that its products not only enhance the lives of our customers but also contribute positively to its community and environment with core values that include cultural celebration, quality, and authenticity, wellness and self-care, and sustainability.

Discover this Black-Owned Brand with a special BOSSIP discount code: BOSSIP15.

Contact: Info@thisishowisunday

Website : Thisishowisunday.com

Instagram: @thisishowisunday

Tiktok: @thisishowisunday

Facebook: facebook.com/thisishowisunday