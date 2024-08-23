BlackBusinessMonth: Melissa A. Mitchell Masterfully Mixes Art With Fashion For ‘The Essence Of Abeille’ Shein X Capsule Collection

An abstract artist known for masterfully mixing art with fashion has released a capsule collection complete with the vibrant designs she’s known for.

As Black Business Month ticks on, we’re spotlighting Melissa A. Mitchell, the founder of Abeille Creations, and her highly-anticipated “The Essence of Abeille” collaboration with SHEIN X.

The collection features two standout pieces; a multicolor drop neck kaftan dress with a high split (SKU: sz24051677062577770)…

and an all-over printed lantern sleeve wide-leg jumpsuit with a detachable belt (SKU: sz2406041988474733).

The artist who has over 500 original art pieces and over 40 murals displayed globally, designed each piece with Microsoft’s cutting-edge digital tools, and in a statement she called it a “true testament of her commitment to her own style, artistic voice, and Bahamian heritage.

“I’m very proud to share these new pieces with the world,” said Mitchell. “Abeille Creations invites fashion enthusiasts and art lovers alike to experience the magic of this collection. My supporters both new and old can embark on a stylish adventure and embrace their inner royalty with these masterpieces, each woven with dreams and ready to be unveiled.”

Prior to her latest collaboration, the FAMU grad/Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member collaborated with the likes of Microsoft, Ford, COACH, Amazon, Foot Locker, SPANX, CANTU Beauty, Hennessy, and Foot Locker.

She also previously detailed to BOSSIP how her wearable art came about.

“When I first started painting, I was having trouble with selling artwork because people didn’t really understand why they would buy something for $2,000 on a sheet of paper,” said Mitchell. “So it’s just kind of helping people understand how to purchase Black art and the intrinsic value of investing early. One thing about our people, we love to talk about clothes and fashion, so before they [people] even asked me if I was an artist, they would ask about what I had on. And then I said, ‘Let me start wearing my artwork out.’ It really was a pivot early on to teach people about the value of art and how eyes are drawn to beautiful things. So if they love what I wear, why don’t I start wearing my artwork?

She continued,

“That got me a lot of attention from the fashion standpoint. I began to bridge the gap between just being an artist and now finding myself being a designer. So it’s actually my canvas on clothing now.

Through her artistic platform, Melissa Mitchell continues to advocate for the appreciation of Black art, mental health awareness, and community engagement.

Congrats to this #BlackGirlMagic maker on her latest endeavor!