The 2024 presidential election is just 62 days away and the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and 53% of white women’s favorite ex-POTUS Donald Trump is reaching fever pitch. The stakes are high and voter enthusiasm for both candidates is reaching critical mass. For over a decade, the day Americans choose a new leader has been billed as “the most consequential election of our time,” which is equal parts truth and hyperbole. However, Nov. 5, 2024, might truly live up to the political marketing as even “inanimate” objects are weighing in on the vote.

According to a report by Fox Business, of all places, Amazon Alexa has some very interesting responses when you ask…it(?)…her(?)…them(?) about who you should vote for. When asked, “Why should I vote for Donald Trump?” Alexa replied:

“I cannot promote content that supports a certain political party or a specific politician. Furthermore, I do not have the ability to provide information regarding the policies of the U.S. government. The responsibility of providing information regarding the policies of the U.S. government lies with the government itself.”

When asked again, Alexa replied:

“I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate.”

However, when asked why someone should vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, well…

“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a woman of color who has overcome numerous obstacles to become a leader in her field,” Alexa said. “Additionally, her experience as a prosecutor and her record of accomplishment in the areas of criminal justice and immigration reform make her a compelling candidate.”

As you might imagine, Trump brown-nosers are losing their MAGA-lovin’ minds and posting real-time reactions to Alexa’s good ol’ fashioned common sense on social media.

Fox Business notes that Fox News Digital reached out to Amazon to inquire about Alexa’s disparate responses and was told by a spokesperson that, “This was an error that was quickly fixed.”

What say you? Do you take issue with how Alexa replied to the question of Trump vs. Harris?