Lock him up!

Everyone’s buzzing over Donald Trump‘s scowl-faced mugshot that sparked a hilarious wave of jokes, memes, remixes, and videos across social media.

What the chicken nuggets in my microwave see at 3AM: pic.twitter.com/4nzuueZwuS — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) August 25, 2023

The former President surrendered to Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after being indicted on 13 counts, including violating the state’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents stemming from allegations he broke the law attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential election result in Georgia.

In the jail’s records, Trump is listed as a “6’3″ white male” with “blond or strawberry” hair and weighing 215 pounds–yes, you read that right.

There is ZERO chance Trump is 6’3” and 215 pounds. pic.twitter.com/UCadH2lawQ — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 24, 2023

If Trump weighs 215 pounds, then we live in a purple igloo on the moon.

Trump shared the now-infamous mugshot on his Twitter X account, marking his first tweet since January 2021 when he was banned from the social network site following the January 6 Capitol attack.

According to the AP, Trump made history as the first former President of the United States to be booked with a mugshot while facing criminal charges.

Naturally, Trump and his team used the viral photo to raise money in yet another shining example of their shameless brand of politics.

“It was a perfect mugshot, a beautiful mugshot. I don’t think a mugshot has ever been this perfect & this beautiful. In fact, people come up to me with tears in their eyes & say: ‘Sir, I’ve never seen such a beautiful & perfect mugshot,’ believe me.”

~ Donald Trump#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/s1rqbkm8TG — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) August 25, 2023

When it was all said and done, Trump was released on a $200,000 bond and fired off a rant before scurrying off to his plane.

“Thank you very much for being here. I really believe this is a very sad day for America, and it should never happen. If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that. As you know, you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years do the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others. When you have that great freedom through challenge, you have to be able to otherwise you can have very dishonest elections.”

Do you think Trump will finally get locked up? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest mugshot memes on the flip.