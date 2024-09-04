Crime

Apalachee High School Shooting Leaves 4 Dead

Apalachee High UPDATE: School Shooter Identified As 14-Year-Old Male Student, At Least 4 Dead 9 Injured

Published on September 4, 2024

The school year has just begun and America has already suffered its first mass shooting of the academic year.

At this time, according to MSNBC’s live reporting, four people have been killed and at least nine others have been injured at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, which is about 45 minutes outside the city of Atlanta. Two students and two teachers account for the deceased.

According to CNN, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the primary suspect is in custody and has been identified as a 14-year-old male student but further details about his race or potential motive have not been released.

11 Alive reports that Grady Hospital in Atlanta has confirmed receipt of at least one patient with a gunshot wound, but that patient’s status has not been disclosed.

President Biden has been briefed on this incident and has committed resources to aid.

“President Biden has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall, on the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, and his administration will continue coordinating with federal, state, and local officials as we receive more information,” reads an official White House statement.

Similarly, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a post on X he has “directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state. We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

Barrow County schools have been placed under lockdown, but parents have been permitted to collect their children from the property. BOSSIP will continue to monitor the situation and will update you with new information as it becomes available.

