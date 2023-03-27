Bossip Video

Nashville, Tennessee marks the spot of the latest bloody tragedy to claim the lives of innocent children who were trying to get their education.

According to a CNN report, a female shooter who appeared to be a teenager entered Covenant School and opened fire claiming six lives, three students, and three unidentified adults. Local authorities have stated that the shooter is dead after taking gunfire from officers responding to the scene.

Nashville P.D. spokesperson Don Aaron says that the woman shooter’s identity has not yet been confirmed nor do they know how she is connected to the school. He did, however, confirm that she was carrying two “assault-style” rifles and a handgun.

Police have not shared a possible motive for the shooting or identified a connection between the shooter and the school.

This story is still breaking and more details will likely be available over the next couple of hours. President Joe Biden has been briefed on this tragedy and will likely address the nation as he continues to push harder and harder for gun control laws aimed to end these violent incidents. Only time will tell if those proposed laws will pass Congress and even more time will be needed to tell whether or not those laws will actually have an effect on sick individuals who carry out these acts against children at our schools.

This is the 129th mass shooting in the US so far in 2023.