Obituaries

Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dead At 34

R.I.P. Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dies At 34

Published on September 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sources have confirmed to Radio One Atlanta that Rich Homie Quan has died.

Variety Portrait Studio at the Music is Universal Lounge, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2017

Source: Variety / Getty

TMZ has also confirmed the news via his family and a rep for the Fulton County morgue noting that the platinum-selling rapper died in his Atlanta home.

Rich Homie Quan’s family told TMZ Hip Hop that they are “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death.”

No cause of death has been reported and they’re “desperately searching for answers.”

Celebs Remember Rich Homie Quan

On Thursday, rapper Lil Boosie tweeted on X; “JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD [exclamation mark emoji] JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissun***a.”

Related Stories

He followed up with a tweet that read; “JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA #tip-QUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music.”

Singer Jacquees also tweeted about the rapper’s passing saying;

“Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang.”

In a follow-up tweet, he called Rich Homie Quan a “legend.”

Quan, née Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was known for his hits “Walk Thru”, “Type of Way” and “Flex (Oooh, Ooh, Ooh).”

A longtime collaborator of Young Thug, he was in Rich Gang alongside the rapper and Birdman.

HipHopWired reports that Quan, real name Dequantes Lamar, was born on October 4, 1989, in Atlanta, Ga. After a stint as a college baseball player and spending 15 months behind bars, Quan began taking music seriously around 2012 and continued to grow his artistry. In 2013, his first hit was “Type Of Way” from his mixtape Still Goin In: Reloaded and he went gold with “Walk Thru” featuring fellow rapper Problem the following year.

 

This news is still developing…

 

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors

Kang & Coretta Foreva: Meagan Good Insists Jonathan Majors Is A ‘Prize Too,’ Speaks On ‘Undeniable’ Love That Transformed Their Friendship Into Romance

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close