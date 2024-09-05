R.I.P. Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dies At 34

Sources have confirmed to Radio One Atlanta that Rich Homie Quan has died.

TMZ has also confirmed the news via his family and a rep for the Fulton County morgue noting that the platinum-selling rapper died in his Atlanta home.

Rich Homie Quan’s family told TMZ Hip Hop that they are “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death.”

No cause of death has been reported and they’re “desperately searching for answers.”

Celebs Remember Rich Homie Quan

On Thursday, rapper Lil Boosie tweeted on X; “JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD [exclamation mark emoji] JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissun***a.”

He followed up with a tweet that read; “JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA #tip-QUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music.”

Singer Jacquees also tweeted about the rapper’s passing saying;

“Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang.”

In a follow-up tweet, he called Rich Homie Quan a “legend.”

Quan, née Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was known for his hits “Walk Thru”, “Type of Way” and “Flex (Oooh, Ooh, Ooh).”

A longtime collaborator of Young Thug, he was in Rich Gang alongside the rapper and Birdman.

HipHopWired reports that Quan, real name Dequantes Lamar, was born on October 4, 1989, in Atlanta, Ga. After a stint as a college baseball player and spending 15 months behind bars, Quan began taking music seriously around 2012 and continued to grow his artistry. In 2013, his first hit was “Type Of Way” from his mixtape Still Goin In: Reloaded and he went gold with “Walk Thru” featuring fellow rapper Problem the following year.

This news is still developing…