Rich Homie!

We loved seeing Rich Homie Quan shine at Pee Thomas’ star-studded birthday soirée that brought out Diddy, Quavo, Takeoff, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Marsai Martin, NeNe Leakes, Jermaine Dupri, Coi Leray, Young M.A, Reginae Carter, Edgerrin James, Corey Gamble, the City Girls, and many more.

Just a few years ago, the Atlanta hitmaker was everywhere and all over radio with a slew of hits including ‘Type Of Way,’ ‘Walk Thru,’ and ‘Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).’

He also was BFFs with Rich Gang affiliate Young Thug before their fallout that fans hoped would be resolved so the formidable tandem could resume making hits together.

Since parting ways, the “Walk Thru” rapper has addressed the strained relationship in multiple interview stops including DJ Scream’s Big Facts Podcast.

On working with Thugger again, Quan said:

“Pull up on me and let’s just chop it up. Before we even get to songs or anything, I wanna just see where bro’s mind is mentally, because to this day we still ain’t just have no conversation. It was more like people around us talking as opposed to me and bro just sittin’ down and having that conversation.”

On the real reason behind their creative split, he added:

“You gotta think, at that time, we were both hungry and we both just take off. And like I just said, it’s straight up egos and people around us talking. That shit happened fast.”

In the same interview, Rich Homie opened up about signing his record deal without even reading it and more. Check it out below: