‘Love & Marriage Detroit’ Exclusive: Brandon & Kristina Bowman-Smith Speak On The ‘Strong’ Second Season & The New Couple–‘It Gets Juicy’

A Comeback City duo is dishing to BOSSIP about Love & Marriage: Detroit’s explosive second season, the evolving dynamics between the cast, and the significance of showcasing the true ups and downs of marriage.

Brandon and Kristina Bowman-Smith are all about keeping the real in reality TV and in season two of the Carlos-King-produced OWN show, they’re once again doing exactly that. A trailer for the new season that returns this Saturday, September 7 at 9/8c, showcased the difficulties in their coupledom, truly playing into one of the franchise’s hallmarks.

Love & Marriage: Detroit is known for its commitment to portraying authentic relationships and the Smiths don’t shy away from showing their struggles, no matter how difficult it might be to watch.

“Nobody wants to see a fake marriage on TV,” said Kristina to BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Everybody’s going through the same stuff, so why hide it?”

Brandon added that they’ve received positive feedback from viewers who could relate to their real-life challenges.

“We get people coming up to us all the time telling us how they relate to us, and that’s what this is all about.”

Reflecting on the new season, Kristina admitted to feeling much more confident compared to season one.

“I don’t have any nerves this time,” she shared. “I’m here for everything. Bring it. Let’s go. I’m so ready.” Brandon echoed similar sentiments, saying that the couple was mentally prepared for what season two had in store. “It was a lot smoother this time because we knew what to expect… We’re ready for everything that’s coming, good and bad.”

Faith has been a cornerstone of the Smiths’ marriage, especially during tough times, and it’s something they told BOSSIP remains integral.

“When you’re at odds with your spouse, you have no choice but to go to God,” Kristina explained. “He is our source in our marriage.” Brandon agreed, noting that their reliance on faith has been vital to getting through the rough patches both in their marriage and during filming.

Brandon And Kristina Bowman-Smith Talk Love & Marriage Detroit Cast Dynamics

As for the relationships within the Love & Marriage: Detroit friend group, the reunion at the end of season one left a lasting impact. While things seemed amicable at the time, the airing of the show resurfaced old tensions, especially between Kristina and Kolby.

“We left the reunion hugging it out,” said Kristina to BOSSIP. “But as soon as the show aired and we heard what people really said, old emotions came back.”

Kristina added however that she’s hopeful that she and her former friend can get on the same page.

“I love Kolby dearly,” said Kristina. “She’ll always have a place in my heart. I think that both of us have to genuinely want to reconcile the relationship, the friendship. I think that both of us would have to really give it a fair chance without all the other voices. And then I think it’ll take a lot of trust.” She continued, “So I’m not saying that it’s impossible. We may have made some progress on season two, I guess you’ll have to see. But I think, again, if we both want it bad enough, I think that it is definitely worth pulling back together. We both have children. Kolby just had another baby. We played a role in each other’s kids’ lives, and we’ve always gone on date nights together. So we definitely have made an impact on each other’s lives. I think it’s worth it if we both want it. I think it could happen.”

Brandon agreed, noting that the emotions were heightened due to the newness of the experience. “It made sense because we were in our first season and didn’t really know how it operates.”

Now that Brandon does know how things operate with Love & Marriage Detroit, BOSSIP asked him if he’d be joining cast member Anthony’s “Man’s Movement” to which he said a resounding “no.”

“No, I will never join the man’s movement until I fully understand what it is,” said Brandon. “I feel like I speak for a lot of people when I say I still have no clue what that is. Anthony, he kind of exaggerated our friendship from the jump. Me and Anthony have always been cool, but we never were hangout buddies. We just were really cool. We’ve been cool for a long time. And so once his antics in season one affected my real life in a multitude of ways, I was just like now going into season two, I’m really dealing with Anthony from afar.

He continued,

“I just don’t really have full trust that he genuinely has my back, or he genuinely is a friend. So our relationship definitely matured in season two, so we got to see how that kind of plays out.”

