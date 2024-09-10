Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez Responds To Claims Her Products Cause Hair Loss, Brand Denies Facing Pending Litigation

Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez has addressed claims that her brand’s Rosemary & Mint line causes hair loss after several rumors about it surfaced on TikTok. Not only that, but Mielle Organics released an official statement denying being involved in active litigation regarding product safety and potentially cancer-causing ingredients.

On Sept. 8, Rodriguez took to Instagram to clarify the situation after a TikTok user named Danesha Mo’Nék and several other netizens claimed that they experienced hair loss and scalp irritation from popular Mielle products like the Rosemary & Mint Hair Strengthening Conditioner and the brand’s hair growth oil.

“From the very beginning, authenticity and transparency has been at the very core of what I do,” Rodriguez, who sold Mielle to major consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble in 2023, explained in a video shared Sunday.

Several TikTokers Went Viral Speaking About Mielle Organics’ Products

TikToker Danesha Mo’Nék alleged her hair fell out after using the brand’s shampoo, conditioner, and hair growth oil.

A viral negative review of Mielle by TikTok influencer Danesha Mo’Nék was posted on Sept 1. The Texas-based internet personality initially bought the brand’s Rosemary & Mint Hair Strengthening Conditioner, shampoo, and growth oil due to numerous glowing reviews from celebrities. However, after using the products for several months, she claimed that her hair began to fall out in clumps.

“Every time I wash my hair every week, this is it. I’m fittin’ to throw this sh*t in the garbage so f****** fast, Danesha said before holding up the brand’s conditioner and a wad of her broken-off hair toward the camera. “Maybe it’s because I have Eczema and a very sensitive scalp….B**** Look at my f******* hair! I look like a f******* toddler.”

In a follow-up video, Danesha also alleged that her scalp was “on fire” and inflamed, which spawned similar allegations from women online.

“I thought it was me. My hair was coming out by the handfuls on wash day while using Mielle. It all makes sense now. Thanks for posting this video,” wrote one user.

Another person on TikTok penned;

“I have a sensitive scalp as well but that oil had my scalp itching so bad I didn’t know what to do. I even tried to use the sensitive scalp shampoo and conditioner and it made it worse.”

Monique Rodriguez Says “Nothing Has Changed” About Mielle’s Formula Since Procter & Gamble’s Acquisition

Some netizens wondered whether Mielle’s formula had changed since Procter & Gamble’s acquisition. However, Rodriguez put those concerns to rest in her video shared on Sunday.

The 39-year-old CEO reassured fans that nothing had changed with the brand’s formula since the start of the partnership, which allowed her to take Mielle to new heights as a “global beauty brand.” Rodriguez encouraged fans to check the labels on Mielle products, emphasizing that the formula was consistent from its inception. Additionally, she proudly affirmed that her products were both “safe and effective.”

The beauty entrepreneur added;

“I want to be crystal clear. My involvement in Mielle, still as the CEO, is a personal choice. I am deeply committed to staying actively involved in every aspect of the brand. From the product development, I’m still involved. To the formation, to the packing, to the design… I am still involved.”

In the comments section, many fans applauded Rodriguez for addressing the allegations.

Some argued that it was unfair for Danesha and other critics to post negative reviews without providing a complete picture, such as potential factors contributing to their hair loss, like over-styling or underlying health issues.

“These types of allegations always seem weird to me because is the person who’s making them only using Miele products? Are they eating differently, styling their hair tightly, AGING?? So many factors go into hair loss. It’s weird to blame a brand with no definition proof or testing,” wrote a user.

Another fan penned;

“I use her products faithfully, and my hair is healthy and thriving, and my curls are popping. One thing our people will for sure do is build you up, and as soon as they feel you’re too successful, they will knock you back down.”

Despite this, some critics faulted Rodriguez’s video for lacking “empathy” and accountability.

“I don’t care what that label says. My hair fell out in clumps while I used that oil and stopped once I stopped using it,” wrote one user.

Another naysayer commented;

“My hair definitely fell out and so did my daughters. I stopped using her line before the controversy so I do believe there is a quality issue.”

Listen to Rodriguez’s full response below.

Mielle Organics has since followed up with a statement denying that they’re facing litigation for not disclosing that their products contain “cancer-causing” chemicals.

