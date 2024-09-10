So So Sports: Jermaine Dupri Announced For Starter Takeover Event Ahead Of Atlanta Braves Game

Before the Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, a So So Def icon will entertain attendees at a sports meets-style takeover event.

Sportswear brand Starter has announced that it’s teaming up with ATL icon Jermaine Dupri for an event embodying the heart and soul of the southern city.

A press release reports that on Saturday, September 14 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, fans can join the party at Threads by Braves Clubhouse Store (900 Battery Ave at The Battery Atlanta) for an exclusive Starter takeover, featuring a special edition product drop.

The day will also include an appearance by Jermaine Dupri who’ll take part in a panel discussion.

During the discussion, Dupri will join forces with Tony Shellman, a streetwear pioneer and Head of Marketing at Starter, to “talk about the powerful integration of sports, style, and Atlanta culture.”

The event will also include music by DJ Mono and exclusive giveaways from Starter which will give out one-of-a-kind merch and an exclusive gift with a purchase for fans who want to take home a piece of the celebration.

An official release adds that Dupri will bring his legendary energy straight to the field by making the official “Play Ball” announcement live from Truist Park, officially kicking off the Braves-Dodgers matchup at 7:20 PM.

ATL, are you going to “Celebrate With An Icon” during Jermaine Dupri’s Starter event?