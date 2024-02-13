Jermaine Dupri knows you relentlessly roasted his Super Bowl halftime performance outfit down to the socks that a Christian child would wear to Sunday school, and he’s responding to the So So Mess.

On Sunday, the So So Def head appeared alongside Usher for the EPIC Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance at Allegiant Stadium. But when Jermaine appeared onstage to segue Usher into “Confessions,” social media lit up with reactions to the producer’s bizarre attire.

JD donned a short set tux and high white socks paired with black loafers that people compared to the ruffle socks worn by children at Church, lucky leprechauns and the munchkins from The Wizard of Oz.

According to Jermaine Dupri, however, he’s taking it all in stride, especially because the Easter Sunday socks he wore are from Louis Vuitton.

“It’s really, really funny but, you know, them Louis Vuitton socks I had on— I don’t know what everybody talking about,” Dupri laughed with ET’s Nischelle Turner after the memes went viral. “It’s amazing to be up there with your friends and to be up there with people that you basically started,” he continued while shaking off the socks shade. “When we first worked, [it was] the first time he ever had a No.1 record so to be up there was… definitely, definitely amazing.”

He’s since followed up on Instagram with a close-up of the socks in question, which did little to help cease the chatter.

“Haaa!! ok I ain’t have time for y’all last night I was too drunk, me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl!” he captioned a pic of the $565 Louis Vuitton pocket socks.

He also called on Pharrell to help back him up.

“I’m just really seeing y’all got me f***dup !! But I will say it’s funny as hell, yoooo!! @pharrell ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ you see this !? PS we came into this game with our clothes on backwards, i ain’t no regular n***.”

He’s since followed up with another post, noting that he produced five singles that are trending in top 10 of Apple Music that range from Usher’s classics to Muni Long’s “Made For Me.”

Expensive or not, Jermaine Dupri’s socks are still causing a stir from folks who are still giggling about his holy ghost getup.

What do YOU think about Jermaine Dupri’s Super Bowl socks?