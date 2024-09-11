Celebrity

Tyrese Arrested For Failing To Pay Child Support To Ex-Wife

Tyrese Claims Judge ‘Hates My Guts’ After Being Arrested For Failing To Pay Child Support To His Ex-Wife

Published on September 11, 2024

Tyrese Gibson is speaking his mind after a run-in with the law earlier this week.

The Fast and Furious star was arrested in Fulton County, GA on Monday, Sept. 9. His arrest comes after the judge overseeing his child support case found him in contempt of court, ordering the actor to pay $73,500 to avoid jail time.

According to reports from TMZ, Tyrese was to “be taken into custody and incarcerated” after he was found to be “in willful contempt for failure to make child support payments.” The judge’s decision came after a hearing was held because due to the actor’s ex-wife, Samantha Lee, making a motion that he be held in contempt after she claimed he was failing to make child support payments.

Together, Gibson and Lee share 5-year-old daughter Soraya. The actor and musician is also dad to daughter Shayla, 17, with ex-wife Norma Mitchell.

The judge ordered that Gibson only be released from custody after he “purges himself of contempt” by paying $73,500 to Fulton County officials, but he was released from custody on Monday after his attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, filed an appeal of the judge’s ruling.

Following his arrest, Tyrese opened up to PEOPLE about the incident, claiming the judge overseeing the child support dispute “hates my guts.”

He “hates my guts,” Gibson began. “He wants to assert his power and he doesn’t care who’s watching.”

“It’s unbearable being in court with him,” he continued.

The actor also spoke on his arrest on social media on Tuesday, taking to his Instagram Story to insist, once again, that the judge has something personal against him.

“Getting arrested wasn’t easy…As a matter of fact it was very traumatic,” Tyrese said. “One would ask why does this judge…and my ex Samantha…HATE ME SO MUCH?”

“I am dad. And you know why I’m dad? Not because of what I bought them, not because of the clothes, not because of the square footage of the house, not because of the cars in the driveway and definitely not because of this fake jewelry I wear,” Gibson continued. “I’m a father because that exchange between your son or your daughter is nothing that can be purchased.”

The actor went on to post a series of pictures of him and his daughters on Instagram, writing, “The love that a father can have for his children can’t quite be explained……. Whatever the outcome is today…… I am and will forever be their FATHER.”

