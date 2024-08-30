Tyrese Slams Samantha Lee On 'Club Shay Shay'
Tyrese Says Ex-Wife Samantha Lee Made Him Break ‘Biblical’ Marriage Vows With Her Divorce Filing–‘I Let God Down’
Tyrese is back at it again, this time the singer-turned-actor stopped by Club Shay Shay on Aug. 28 to get a few things off his chest including his belief that Samantha Lee made him let God down by filing for divorce.
During a conversation with host Shannon Sharpe about his upcoming film 1992 and his forthcoming album Beautiful Pain, Tyrese took a moment to reflect on the obstacles that could have marred his career, such as his divorces from Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell. He mentioned that dealing with the false news about him in relation to both divorce cases had been particularly challenging, noting that “a lie will always be more popular than the truth.”
Then, the conversation quickly shifted to Tyrese offering some advice to independent women who claim they don’t need a man.
“Here’s a memo to all the beautiful women in the world… nobody needs to go home to a poodle and a vibrator,” the 45-year-old star said at the 1:53:49 minute mark of the interview. “Nobody needs to be alone. Nobody should be alone. This concept of being alone is bullsh–t.”
Tyrese Gibson was married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009. He then married Samantha Lee in 2017, however, sadly, their marriage ended in 2020. The Hollywood star told Sharpe that he wasn’t “devastated” when his marriages ended, however, he felt like he let God down on a “biblical” promise.
“This is biblical companionship. Look it up, non biblical people. So I was not devastated when my divorce ended because I wanted someone or something to be with me. I got married because I wanted to do it for the rest of my life, because I loved the way I felt and what I had in my marriage and my family,” the Baby Boy actor shared.
“It became a world within a world within a world. And it was a world that I had never experienced prior to that. Honeymoon, love, beauty, magic, everything my brother…. f*****up there with the Care Bears, floating, bruh….If you get rid of the vibrator and the poodle, you’ll understand what I’m talking about…I was devastated and crushed. I let God down…. I gave God my word.”
Hit the flip for more Tyrese on Club Shay Shay.
- The Fairest Of Them All! A Gallery Of Mirror Mesmerizers, Spellbinding Stunners & Breathtaking Belles Who Dazzled At Disney World
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
- Renaming & Claiming! Ciara’s Son Future Legally Has Russell Wilson’s Last Name, The Lotionless Legion & Dirty Sprite Disciples Disgusted
Tyrese Continues To Speak On Samantha Lee Divorce, Says She’s ‘Getting This Work’ On His New Album
In an interview with The Breakfast Club earlier this month, Tyrese reflected on his current legal situation with Lee in particular, to whom he was ordered to pay $237,944 in back child support and nearly $400,000 in attorney fees in 2023. The “Sweet Lady” hitmaker admitted that the relationship took a toll on him both mentally and emotionally.
Reflecting on the tumulous period on Club Shay Shay, Tyrese slammed his ex-wife for failing to stay committed to their marriage vows.
He went on to discuss how couples who have been married for decades often remain together despite facing hardships, suggesting that both he and Lee may have benefited from adopting a similar approach before she left him.
“I was devastated and crushed specifically because I let God down,” said Tyrese. “I didn’t promise her anything. I gave God my word and neither one of us are dead; so where the f*** are you at?”
“You think your grandparents are celebrating 50 years of marriage because your grandfather never cheated on her n***? Stop playing!” the Fast & Furious actor said, before adding;
“Money up, money down, you stayed. Are we loyal or loyal to the net worth? Because the network is gone change… I was robbed of the fantasy.”
In another moment of the interview, he laughed at the concept of people being “couples goals” noting that a lot of the “happy couples” seen on social media are faking the funk.
“The concept of couples goals is way more sexy than people knowing I hate your god damn guts.”
Elsewhere during his sit-down, he said that the men are usually “not ready” for marriage unlike women, who are trained since childhood to seek that.
“Women are always ready to get married, they’ve been ready since Cinderella,” said Tyrese. “Us as men are not ready to get married and nothing about the concept of getting married is introduced to anyone of us. That’s not our narrative, our dialogue,” he said.
Instead, he said that men have been taught to strive for sexual prowess and are celebrated for “knocking them [women] down”, but he gave props to the likes of Jay Z and Rev Run for “normalizing” marriage.
“Most of us as men we are wired to never do that [get married],” said Tyrese. “We are wired to never commit. We are wired very differently, me getting married; I had to push through a lot.”
He also told fans that they would hear more about the pain and heartache from his split with Lee on his forthcoming album Beautiful Pain.
“My ex is gonna get this work. There are songs like ‘Love Transaction’ where I say, ‘$20,000 isn’t child support. We both know just who that money’s for.’ That might make you feel a way, but $20,000 ain’t s–t compared to what other n—-s get hit with.”
Watch the full interview below. Thoughts?
- The Fairest Of Them All! A Gallery Of Mirror Mesmerizers, Spellbinding Stunners & Breathtaking Belles Who Dazzled At Disney World
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
- Renaming & Claiming! Ciara’s Son Future Legally Has Russell Wilson’s Last Name, The Lotionless Legion & Dirty Sprite Disciples Disgusted
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She's Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Christianly Confesses That 'Narcissim' Led Him To Father A Child Outside Of Marriage With Ex-Wife Gizelle Bryant