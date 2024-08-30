Tyrese Says Ex-Wife Samantha Lee Made Him Break ‘Biblical’ Marriage Vows With Her Divorce Filing–‘I Let God Down’

Tyrese is back at it again, this time the singer-turned-actor stopped by Club Shay Shay on Aug. 28 to get a few things off his chest including his belief that Samantha Lee made him let God down by filing for divorce.

During a conversation with host Shannon Sharpe about his upcoming film 1992 and his forthcoming album Beautiful Pain, Tyrese took a moment to reflect on the obstacles that could have marred his career, such as his divorces from Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell. He mentioned that dealing with the false news about him in relation to both divorce cases had been particularly challenging, noting that “a lie will always be more popular than the truth.”

Then, the conversation quickly shifted to Tyrese offering some advice to independent women who claim they don’t need a man.

“Here’s a memo to all the beautiful women in the world… nobody needs to go home to a poodle and a vibrator,” the 45-year-old star said at the 1:53:49 minute mark of the interview. “Nobody needs to be alone. Nobody should be alone. This concept of being alone is bullsh–t.”

Tyrese Gibson was married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009. He then married Samantha Lee in 2017, however, sadly, their marriage ended in 2020. The Hollywood star told Sharpe that he wasn’t “devastated” when his marriages ended, however, he felt like he let God down on a “biblical” promise.

“This is biblical companionship. Look it up, non biblical people. So I was not devastated when my divorce ended because I wanted someone or something to be with me. I got married because I wanted to do it for the rest of my life, because I loved the way I felt and what I had in my marriage and my family,” the Baby Boy actor shared.

“It became a world within a world within a world. And it was a world that I had never experienced prior to that. Honeymoon, love, beauty, magic, everything my brother…. f*****up there with the Care Bears, floating, bruh….If you get rid of the vibrator and the poodle, you’ll understand what I’m talking about…I was devastated and crushed. I let God down…. I gave God my word.”

